Aaron Rodgers ability might not be good enough to help out the New York Jets on his own and they need to fix a major problem for him to succeed, Robert Griffin III believes.

The Aaron Rodgers trade from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets appears to be at something of a standstill at the moment, with neither team willing to budge one what they are prepared to see head from New York to Wisconsin when and if the deal goes through.

However, that doesn’t mean that the Jets aren’t putting things in place for Rodgers’ eventual arrival, as the team have been gathering weapons for him in the form of wide receivers Mecole Hardman and Allen Lazard in free agency (the latter of which played with Rodgers with the Packers).

According to Robert Griffin III though, the Jets still have a lot of work to do in one certain area, and it’s a pretty important one to fix if they’re to have any form of success with Rodgers at the helm.

Aaron Rodgers needs to remain on his feet

Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up, Griffin III pointed out how mismatched the team’s offensive line was at times last season and how badly they performed as a result, whilst also comparing them to the lines that Rodgers had in Green Bay and what a difference a good line can make for the quarterback:

Video: Robert Griffin III points out offensive line struggles and impact on Aaron Rodgers:

It should be noted that the Jets’ line was ranked by The Athletic as the 24th worst in the league last year, whilst PFF had them as low as 30th at some points during the season, so the concerns raised by Griffin III are legitimate to be worried about if you’re Rodgers and you have to stand behind that line.

Jets need to be boring to make Aaron Rodgers work

The Jets have made a great start when it comes to making Rodgers feel comfortable with the weapons that they have for him, but at age 39, he desperately needs protection as well, otherwise he isn’t going to last long behind that line and all of this work would have been for nothing.

So whether it be through free agency, the draft or perhaps in another trade with another team, the Jets need to address the ‘boring’ and ‘unsexy’ option of the offensive line as well as the exciting parts such as the receiving corp.