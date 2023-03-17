Aaron Rodgers should be worth at least a 1st round pick to the Green Bay Packers after he announced he wanted to sign for the New York Jets, Stephen A. Smith believes.

After months of waiting, various backs and forths, and a trip to the wilderness to gather his thoughts (a move that apparently played a big part in his decision to carry on playing), Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced that he wanted to play for the New York Jets this season.

So we are officially one step closer to what should be the end of all the drama, but there is still the matter of just what the compensation is going to be for the Jets to send back to Green Bay in order to acquire his services, with reports suggesting that the two sides are still somewhat apart when it comes to what they think he’s worth.

There are a lot of factors that need to be considered, his age arguably being the most prominent, as well as what the Jets need to keep back to bring in players around him, whether the Packers might want to take a player from the Jets roster to help make up the numbers and so on.

But Stephen A. Smith believes that at a minimum, a first-round pick needs to be heading to Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers set to be worth all the riches in the kingdom?

Speaking on ESPN’s First Take (starting at 5:37), Smith pointed out that the Jets should be forking out a 1st-round pick so that a former league MVP like Rodgers can end the cycle of disappointment within the franchise and bring them some success:

Absolutely a first-round pick, Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks in the game still. At least one as far as I'm concerned. Let me be very, very clear. If you had to give up to first-round picks to get Aaron Rodgers, I think you should do it if you're the New York Jets. read more

I will remind everybody this is not just about the greatness of Aaron Rodgers, it's not just about that. It's about the perpetual futility of the New York Jets. They haven't won a Super Bowl since 1968. They haven't been to a Super Bowl since 1968. They've been the four conference championship games since that time in 1982… And then you had Rex Ryan in 2009 & 2010 and that's about it. By the way since 2010, not only have they not been in the Super Bowl, they haven’t been in the playoffs. The New York Jets haven't been played since 2010.

So when you are that futile, when you are that inept, when you are that moribund as a franchise for years, for decades, spanning over 50 years, desperate times call for desperate measures.

Is Aaron Rodgers worth such a risky pick?

As listed above, there are a lot of factors that go into a trade, but the biggest one is his age, and whilst there’s no doubt Rodgers can still play at a high level if he puts his mind to it (as we saw in the latter half of last season as well as back in 2020 and 2021 when he won MVP), it still seems like a big risk for the Jets to take right now, even if they are in ‘win now’ mode.

That’s because if it doesn’t work out, they should still use a high pick to keep something back for the future to help build the franchise around. They can give up all the 3rd day picks that they have for two years if they have to, but giving up a first-round pick is just too much of a leap of faith at this moment in time.