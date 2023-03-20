Aaron Rodgers’ trade to the New York Jets might be on hold for some time as both they and the Green Bay Packers look set to stall over talks, Jeremy Fowler reports.

Last week was certainly a pretty monumental week for a lot of people around the NFL. Aaron Rodgers (arguably the most talented quarterback of his generation) announced that his intention was to play for the New York Jets this upcoming season, the Green Bay Packers now look set to lose the man with the most passing touchdowns in franchise history, and the Jets finally get a quarterback who should at least be competent for the first time in a long time.

However, despite it seeming to be pretty obvious which way things would be going for some weeks now, and with reports suggesting that talks have been going on since around the time of the Super Bowl, the two sides are yet to come to any form of agreement over what the trade compensation will be for Rodgers’ services with Adam Schefter reporting that there is quite a sizable gap at this moment in time.

And according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, it could be a little bit longer before we get some clarity and a final decision on the terms of the deal.

Jets and Packers both look set to drag their feet over Aaron Rodgers

Speaking on ESPN’s Sportscenter this weekend (quoted by Bleacher Report), Fowler claimed that both sides look set to be comfortable letting the whole thing play out rather than treating the situation with any sort of urgency, citin two very different reasons as to why that would be the case.

So, everything appears to be in motion for the most part, they just have to find a sweet spot. The Packers, they have this $58 million option bonus for Rodgers that does not have to be exercised until Week 1, so they can essentially hang on to that if they want.

Meanwhile, I'm hearing the Jets are confident they can remain a little patient here and this will all sort out. There's not another team involved that I've found, and so it's just a bit of a stare-off.

The Aaron Rodgers standoff isn’t helping anybody

Last summer and heading through last season, there was a lot of talk about how Rodgers’ decision not to fully commit in the offseason led to some struggles between him and his wide receivers as they couldn’t quite click in the early weeks, ultimately leaving them in a hole that they couldn’t get out of and missing the playoffs.

Well now it seems as if the two sides might be giving him a similar problem, which should leave both of them concerned for what kind of Rodgers they’ll get at the start of the year (because we can’t rule out the idea that Rodgers might stay in Green Bay if the two sides don’t come to an arrangement, or maybe even retire).

So now we have to wait and see who will blink first and who will give in to the other side’s demands.