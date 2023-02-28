ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin has spoken about Aaron Rodgers and how his behaviour could impact who he plays for in 2023.

Aaron Rodgers runs the risk of causing major problems for whatever team he signs for this season unless his attitude changes, ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin believes.

The biggest story this offseason, barring any dramatic changes to the careers of the likes of Patrick Mahomes or Bill Belichick, is going to be what Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers decides to do with his future following 18 seasons with the organisation.

But with this being Rodgers, someone who has always had something of a flair for the dramatic and wanting to make things as intriguing (or confusing, depending on your point of view) as possible, he has made this whole process one big sideshow.

In the aftermath of his team’s season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions, Rodgers’ comments certainly left a lot to be desired when it came to clarity over what he was going to do next, only adding to speculation following his comments before the game that also hinted that his time with the Packers might be limited.

And this past week he spent some time doing an ‘isolation blackout’ in which he was able to think about his future and where, if anywhere, he wants to play his football in 2023 and beyond.

Aaron Rodgers risks repeating his mistakes again

One team that has been linked with him in the past few weeks has been the New York Jets, who have reportedly enquired about possibly trading for him if he decides that he wants to take his talents away from Lambeau Field.

But whilst a new team might give him the chance at a fresh start and a chance to work with a front office who he could get on with better, if he carries on with the way he has behaved in recent years, then he runs the risk that next season (regardless of what team he plays for), going as badly as it did this past year.

Those were the thoughts on Kimberley A. Martin who was speaking on ESPN’s Get Up (starting at 0:18) as she spoke about his past behaviour when it came to preparing for the season and the impact it could have on a team like the Jets if they traded for him:

In Green Bay, he had the familiarity, he knew the building, he knew the city, he knew the team. The only thing he didn't have familiarity with was those young receivers. And we saw coming in that the chemistry wasn't quite right. And as the season went on, they got better.

Here in New York, everything is different. So Aaron Rodgers would have to, I would say give a Tom Brady level of commitment in the offseason. What he did in Green Bay, he can't do it now. He's got to be there from day one, to build that rapport because everything is new, especially with a young offence.

Given how Rodgers has behaved in the past, it seems like a big ask of him to change his behaviour at this late stage of his career, so Martin and Jets fans shouldn’t be holding their breath that this will be the case if indeed they trade for him.

It might well be that they are just going to have to accept him warts and all and hope that it can still turn them into a successful team this season.