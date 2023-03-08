Aaron Rodgers has been sent a stark warning by broadcaster Colin Cowherd as reports continue to fly regarding a move from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets.

Following events of the past few days, it seems more and more likely that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be taking his talents from Wisconsin over to New York (well, technically New Jersey) and becoming a member of the New York Jets.

First, the Jets didn’t win the race for quarterback Derek Carr, as he instead signed with the New Orleans Saints, even though the Jets had made it pretty obvious and tried their very hardest to try and convince him to come to The Big Apple.

Secondly, officials with the Jets have reportedly been having discussions with both Rodgers himself and the Packers as an organisation over the ins and outs of a possible move, with the Jets sending “owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett” out to California to talk to the quarterback.

Full speed ahead for Aaron Rodgers to join the New York Jets?

So the Jets certainly aren’t being quiet when it comes to their desire to sign a new quarterback this offseason, and now their attention appears to be solely focused on the Green Bay man. However, despite Rodgers’ very impressive record, both when it comes to play and accolades, Colin Cowherd isn’t convinced that he can single-handedly turn the franchise around.

Speaking on his own show, Cowherd pointed out how the situation that the Jets are in, combined with a few of Rodgers’ personality traits, mean that the two might not be the match made in heaven that they are being made out to be.

Video: Colin Cowherd raises concerns about the New York Jets if Aaron Rodgers joins (starting at 2:53):

Is Aaron Rodgers set to make the wrong move?

You can certainly see why, when you factor in all the points that Cowherd makes, whilst Rodgers to the Jets looks like the obvious solution should he leave the Packers, it might not necessarily be the best one. Whilst the Jets did take a massive step forward last year, does Rodgers make them a Super Bowl contender straight away?

When you factor in the laid-back approach he has taken to getting ready for seasons in the past, and add to it that he’d have to more or less start from scratch with his new group, if he doesn't change his attitude, you can see why it might not work out, especially when the team really needs to win now given Rodgers’ age.

So if Rodgers and the Jets do decide to go through with this move, they need to be absolutely certain that it would work, otherwise it’s just going to end up being a waste of time and money.