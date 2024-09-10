While the New York Jets had trouble getting going as an offense in their Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers , it's clear that Aaron Rodgers still has some good football left in him.

Rodgers managed to throw his first touchdown as a Jet on a 36-yard pass to Allen Lazard. The touchdown came on a free play, after Rodgers drew a 49ers player offsides.

Rodgers and Lazard have connected plenty of times before, back with the Green Bay Packers , and it had to feel good for Rodgers to throw a TD pass on one of his specialties, the free play.

Related Aaron Rodgers Could Surpass Brett Favre in the NFL Record Books in 2024 Aaron Rodgers ranks fifth on the NFL's all-time touchdown passes list. The man he's chasing at No. 4 is none other than Brett Favre.

What is the 'Free Play'?

A 'free play' describes when the defense jumps offside

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 'free play' in football comes when the defense jumps offsides, which gives the offense a chance to run any play they want, and not have to worry about a turnover or loss of yardage, because the defense will be penalized five yards, regardless of the play's outcome.

No turnover or sack will be upheld, so the offense can take advantage of that and take a shot deep down the field.

Rodgers Has Mastered The 'Free Play'

The four-time MVP has some incredible stats in the situation.

Rodgers is by far the most experienced of any quarterback in the NFL. The next closest to Rodgers in terms of experience is his old division rival Matthew Stafford , who turned 36 this year.

After Rodgers converted on the free play to Lazard, the ESPN broadcast revealed some eye-opening stats on a graphic.

Aaron Rodgers' Stats on a 'Free Play' Stat Category Totals Completions 44 First Downs 42 Touchdowns 18

In a 2019 article published on NFL.com, the in-depth piece went into just how prolific Rodgers has been in his career when he has a free play.

Rodgers owns the top three individual seasons in air yards on free plays, peaking in 2015, when he attempted 16 passes for a total of 407 yards downfield (25.4 air yards per free play). Of those 16, seven were complete, including two touchdown passes to James Jones.

Back to the Monday night game itself, Rodgers and the Jets' offense didn't exactly live up to the hype going into the season in Week 1, after the Jets added some key pieces on offense this offseason.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 49ers had run 23 straight plays before Rodgers touchced the ball on the drive resulting in the free play TD pass.

Down 32-13 in the 4th quarter, Rodgers was pulled from the game. Tyrod Taylor managed to throw a TD pass in garbage time to Lazard, who caught his second of the night, for a final tally of 32-19 in favor of the Niners.

The Jets will try to regroup in Week 2, when Gang Green travels to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans .