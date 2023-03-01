Aaron Rodgers has lashed out at people who are demanding answers when it comes to his future, whether it be with our without the Green Bay Packers.

Aaron Rodgers and his future with the Green Bay Packers is being questioned this summer, and not for the first time. In a relationship that has been full of drama for years, things have ramped up recently when Jordan Love was taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, essentially placing a countdown on when the two would eventually split.

That split may well come this year, with various reports hinting that it was possible, most notably when ESPN’s Adam Schefter claimed that ‘both sides’ admitted that a trade was a ‘real possibility’ this summer, which sparked off claims regarding teams such as the New York Jets sending out feelers about a possible move.

Rodgers has spent some time recently in his ‘isolation retreat’, by which time we were meant to hear what he had decided to do with his future, however after a few days we are still left waiting and wondering, and Rodgers doesn’t seem to care too much about that.

Aaron Rodgers starting to let the rage out?

Speaking on the latest edition of the Aubrey Marcus Podcast (and transcribed by reporter Tyler Dunne on Twitter), Rodgers gave a little bit of an insight into what his thoughts were during his retreat, how this situation compares to the one that he went through with Favre back in the day, before seemingly slamming those that don’t seem to be quite happy with the way that he’s handling the situation:

For someone who appears to be somewhat rattled and annoyed when it comes to people talking about his life and being perceived as a ‘diva’, this wasn’t exactly the best way to go about handling the situation, especially as we should ideally be coming to the end of the drama by getting an answer.

But judging by the rest of his response, it doesn’t seem as if we’re going to be getting much of an answer in the short-term, which is just going to lead to more and more speculation that he’s not going to like. So it seems pretty obvious, if he wants it all to end (and there is a little bit of us that’s getting annoyed about the whole thing if we’re honest), then he should just make his mind up already.

He’s had more or less two months to come up with an answer afterall.