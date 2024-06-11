Highlights New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers and edge-rusher Haason Reddick skipped mandatory minicamp.

Reddick still seeks a new contract following the trade from the Eagles.

Head coach Robert Saleh trusts that Reddick will return and bolster the Jets' defensive unit.

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers and new edge-rusher Haason Reddick are not present at the team's mandatory minicamp, according to Ian Rapoport.

Both absences are considered unexcused, although head coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday that he spoke with both players. Rodgers' absence is due to a previous commitment that is 'very important to him,' while Reddick is holding out for a new contract.

Aaron and I spoke before OTAs started. He's been very good with communication. He's been here the entire time. It's inexcused, but he had an event that was very important to him — which he communicated. If it's important to him, it's important to us.

Rodgers and Reddick are each subject to fines of $16,953 for missing the first day of minicamp and $33,908 for the second day, totaling $50,861.

Rodgers, who is coming off a torn Achilles, attended the Jets' voluntary OTAs throughout the offseason.

Related Aaron Rodgers on Jets' Locker Room: "There's Lots of Belief" The Jets are looking to have a breakout year this season, with Aaron Rodgers hopefully playing a full season.

Haason Reddick's Contract Holdout Officially Begins

Reddick still looking for new deal following trade from Eagles

Reddick signed a three-year, $45M deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 and quickly outplayed that contract, compiling 27 sacks in two seasons with the Eagles. In 2024, Reddick's contract is considered a bargain, ranking 17th in the NFL in average annual value among edge rushers.

His desire for more money is warranted -- Reddick has been one of the NFL's most productive pass-rushers over the last five seasons.

Sack leaders since 2019 Player Sacks T.J. Watt 76.5 Myles Garrett 68.0 Trey Hendrickson 57.5 Nick Bosa 53.5 Maxx Crosby 52.0 Aaron Donald 51.5 Chris Jones 51.5 Haason Reddick 51.5

After the Eagles didn't meet Reddick's asking price, they traded him to the Jets for a conditional 2026 third-round pick. When a team acquires a star player looking for more money, a new deal is typically in place as part of the trade. That hasn't been the case with Reddick and the Jets.

With rising pass-rusher Bryce Huff walking in free agency, the Jets are depending on Reddick to be a key contributor, so another relocation is likely off the table. Saleh believes Reddick will eventually return, with or without a new contract.

The guy is a great dude. He's played in a high level at multiple places. He's a pro and seasoned vet. He's the last guy I'm worried about will be ready to play football.

If available, Reddick will round out one of the NFL's most talented defensive fronts alongside Will McDonald, Quinnen Williams, and Jermaine Johnson.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Haason Reddick is the only player to record three consecutive 10-sack seasons with 3 different teams (Cardinals, Panthers, Eagles)

Source: Dennis Waszak Jr.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless otherwise noted.