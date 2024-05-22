Highlights Aaron Rodgers chose to continue playing football with the Jets over entering politics.

Rodgers confirmed he was considered as a VP candidate by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. but opted to keep playing.

Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, is returning for his 20th season and is healed from an Achilles tendon injury from Week 1 last year.

The choice for New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason came down to entering the political arena or playing in actual arenas—he decided to stick with the latter.

In his first public comments at OTAs, Rodgers confirmed he was very much in play to be the running mate on a ticket with presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. but would have had to retire from football to do so—something he was not willing to do.

The love of the game surely played a factor, but Rodgers is also set to make $38.1 million playing for the Jets this season, which likely factored into the decision (via WPVI-TV):

There were really two options. Retire and be his VP or keep playing. I wanted to keep playing.

Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, is entering his 20th NFL season and second with the Jets. His 2023 campaign was cut short when he tore his Achilles tendon on the first series of the season opener against the Buffalo Bills. The Jets struggled to a 7-10 finish without Rodgers.

Kennedy ultimately chose Silicon Valley businesswoman Nicole Shanahan as his VP and running mate and was also reportedly considering former Minnesota governor, actor, and professional wrestler Jesse Ventura.

Offseason of controversy for Rodgers after season-ending injury in 2023

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Rodgers appears to be fully healed from tearing his Achilles tendon and was a full participant as the Jets started offseason OTAs—a return to the sport he's dominated for much of the last two decades.

Rodgers spent the offseason following his injury jumping from one controversy to another.

In January 2024, during one of his weekly segments on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers implied that comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel's name would show up on a list of associates of financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In response, Kimmel threatened to sue Rodgers for defamation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Green Bay Packers selected Aaron Rodgers in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft while three-time NFL MVP Brett Favre was still the team's starting quarterback. The Packers did the same thing to Rodgers when they selected Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In February, Rodgers appeared as a guest on the Look Into It podcast with Eddie Bravo and talked about numerous conspiracy theories, including his belief that AIDS and COVID were created by the government to benefit the pharmaceutical industry.

In March, CNN reported that Rodgers had shared false conspiracy theories in 2013 about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, in which 20 students and six teachers were murdered by a lone gunman at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

Now, it's back to football. For now:

These practices have been nice the last couple of days. Feel what it's like to be out there, to be moving around, to not be thinking about it and see how I respond the next day.

If Rodgers is able to rediscover his MVP form and lead the historically sad Jets franchise on a deep playoff run, the 40-year-old QB will doubtless be more than happy with the decision he made.

