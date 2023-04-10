The Aaron Rodgers trade between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets is something that appears to be all but done, and both sides know that, according to Ian Rapoport.

Aaron Rodgers announced that he intended to play for the New York Jets almost a month ago, and despite there being a frantic rush right at the start to try and work out what the trade with the Green Bay Packers was going to look like, things have somewhat slowed in the past few days.

Speaking over the weekend at a live event for local radio station WFAN in New York, the Jets’ General Manager Joe Douglas seemed to be pretty confident that the Rodgers deal was going to end up being done at some point, as he yelled into the microphone ‘he’s going to be here’, something that probably wouldn’t be said in public if he wasn’t certain that a deal was going to be finished sooner rather than later.

However, until the deal is done, it isn’t done. But NFL insider Ian Rapoport does think that it will get done, with both sides pretty confident that it will happen.

Trying to get the right price for Aaron Rodgers

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show (starting at 0:37), Rapoport discussed how the deal has got to the stage that they are now, and what is likely going to happen in the coming days before the two sides can get to a trade value that they can both agree on:

So there's not a deal done, I think both sides know that it's probably going to happen, it's just figuring out the right price, figuring out the numbers. When you're talking about draft picks, and I believe, unless I'm crazy, but I believe this would only involve draft picks, you can basically agree on a value and then figure out the different picks to go back and forth to get to that value.

I think both sides know that at some point that will get there, there's just no reason for either to give in yet because nothing has happened and they don't have to. So him [Joe Douglas] saying ‘he'll be here’ is him being like, a deal is probably going to happen, they just don't have one. But they're both so far down the road in their minds, in their organisation's plans they’re like, ‘I think he’s right, I think it's going to happen’.

Will the Jets regret leaving it this late to get Aaron Rodgers?

Talks over Rodgers’ service have reportedly been taking place since Super Bowl weekend, and whilst some of it is out of their hands (like Rodgers’ decision to leave the Packers), there is still an element to say the Jets could and should have been more aggressive over this.

Whilst Rodgers shouldn’t need too much help getting used to the offense as it will probably be similar to what he did in Green Bay (now that Nathaniel Hackett is his offensive coordinator again), he still isn’t getting used to his receivers and how well they run in the offense, which could give them a slower start to the season when all is said and done (similar to the Packers in 2022).

So you just have to hope that the Jets can get it done soon, or this year might end up being a write-off before we even start.