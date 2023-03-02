ESPN's Jeff Darlington has claimed that Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers could be in for a bit of a shock if he returns to the team for 2023.

Aaron Rodgers’ relationship with the Green Bay Packers is going to look slightly different moving forward if he stays with the team, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington believes.

Despite hinting that we were meant to hear a lot more about his future pretty soon after his ‘isolation retreat’ over the past few weeks, it seems as though Aaron Rodgers wants to do everything he can before telling us whether he and the Green Bay Packers are going to be working together next season.

What makes the matter even worse is that he seems to enjoy making people sweat and worry over the decision based on his conversations that he had on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast the other day and is very much going to do this on his terms.

The Packers and Rodgers have always had something of a frosty relationship, and this can’t really be doing much to change what the team think of the quarterback. It might however have changed what they plan to do with him moving forward.

Aaron Rodgers set for a totally different role with the Green Bay Packers?

Despite reports, most notably from Adam Schefter that the Packers are open for a trade, there are also some suggestions that they would be willing to take him back, which further muddies the waters when it comes to trying to work out which way this is likely going to go.

But if Rodgers does decide that he wants to come back, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, there are going to be some changes to how the relationship is going to work. Speaking on Get Up, he pointed out that if the two come back together, then the Packers are going to be the senior voice in the room rather than the 39-year-old.

Video: Jeff Darlington discusses Aaron Rodgers’ relationship with the Green Bay Packers:

As Darlington says, it runs the risk of upsetting Rodgers, but based on his attitude (and record when it comes to the playoffs in the past ten years), it does feel like Rodgers needs a little bit of humbling in order to get his mind focused and actually win another Super Bowl for the team.

Now we just have to wait and see if the Packers are actually going to get a chance to put those plans into action, but the longer and longer we go without a firm decision from Rodgers either way, the more likely you imagine that the anger within the organisation will grow for keeping them in the dark for so long (no pun intended).