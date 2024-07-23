Highlights Aaron Rodgers has consistently dominated the Chicago Bears with a winning percentage of 83%.

Rodgers' 24 wins and 64 TDs against the Bears are personal bests against a single opponent, solidifying his ownership.

The historic relationship between Rodgers and the Bears remains one of the most dominant in NFL history.

Tom Brady against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger against the Cleveland Browns. Patrick Mahomes against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Some QBs just have a team's number, and one of the foremost examples of that, is the relationship between former Green Bay Packers and current New York Jets QB, Aaron Rodgers, and his old division rivals, the Chicago Bears.

Rodgers' tormenting of the Bears was infamous not only for its longevity and consistency, but also for Rodgers' loud acknowledgment of his dominion over Chicago. Even after moving to the Big Apple to play for the Jets in 2023, he still can't help but poke fun and undermine the progress of what many believe will be the best Bears team in decades in 2024 (via: Pardon My Take podcast):

I like [D’Andre] Swift, I like [Keenan] Allen, I like the receiver from Washington [Rome Odunze]. And of course, you’ve still got D.J. [Moore]. I think that team is almost good enough to beat the Packers… Almost good enough.

It wasn't his most aggressive jab at the Windy City's NFL team, but it was a jab nonetheless, and considering he doesn't even play for a team that's a rival of Chicago, it made the comment that much funnier.

Unfortunately for the Bears, Rodgers and his Jets are not on their 2024 schedule, so they will have to wait to take revenge on their old nemesis. They will also have to wait until late November to prove Rodgers wrong re: the Packers, as the division foes won't meet until a Week 11 matchup in Chicago, followed by a Week 18 contest in Titletown.

Rodgers Has Dominated the Bears Like No Other

Very few players have acknowledged their ownership of an opponent quite like Rodgers

"The receiver from Washington", that Rodgers mentioned, rookie Rome Odunze, wasted no time inserting himself into the league's oldest rivalry the very day he was drafted by saying, "I already can't stand the Packers, every time I see green, I nearly puke."

Sorry to say, but it's the Bears faithful that were probably puking the night before any game where they had to take on the cheeky and uber-talented Rodgers and his Packers during his reign as Green Bay's QB1 from 2008-2022.

Aaron Rodgers' 24 wins over the Bears may be the 5th-most of any QB against a single team, but his 83 percent winning percentage in those 29 games ranks 3rd, behind only Tom Brady and the Bills (92 percent) and Ben Roethlisberger and the Browns (90 percent).

Rodgers All-Time Ranks vs. Bears (Min. 5 Games) Category Rodgers Rank Yards/Game 240.2 2nd Completions 611 2nd TDs 64 1st INT Rate 1.1 3rd Completion % 67.3 4th Yards/Attempt 7.7 6th 300-Yard Games 6 2nd Passer Rating 109.0 1st Wins 24 1st Winning % 83 1st

29 times the Bears went up against Rodgers across a span of a decade and a half, and only five times did they emerge with a victory. It is without a doubt the most dominant relationship between a QB and an opposing team in NFC history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Aaron Rodgers' ability to get under the skin of Chicagoans and their team to earn Ws has become legendary, and it kind of came out of nowhere. In the three years prior to Rodgers' ascension to QB1 from 2005-2007, while he was still sitting behind Brett Favre, the Bears beat the Packers in five of six matchups.

Rodgers went on to win eight of his first 10 games against the Bears, and finished his Packers career on a 12-1 run against Chicago. That included wins in his last eight straight, including perhaps his most memorable and notorious moment against the Bears in an early-season game in 2021.

After running in a six-yard TD in the final five minutes of the game to seal yet another win for the Packers over the Bears (his fifth straight), Rodgers showed off his patented championship belt celebration before spying a Bears fan flipping him off with both hands in the stands, to which he responded:

I STILL own you! I still own you! I've owned you all my f***ing life!

The aftermath was just as funny (from a Packers or neutral perspective) or frustrating (from a Bears perspective), as Rodgers essentially threatened the Bears with more torment during his postgame interview:

I don't think this is my last one [game against the Bears], but I have enjoyed every single one of them.

A couple of months later, in the lead-up to the return fixture, Rodgers continued laying it on, and while it may seem harsh, he did not speak a word of a lie:

I don't know if you can question a whole lot of what I said. We've had a good record over the years against them and won a lot of games.. At some point, it will be used against me. It is what it is. I don't regret saying it at all.

Rodgers has never won more games (24) or thrown more TDs (64) against any other opponent, so we would have to agree that he is pretty much correct in saying he "owns" the Bears—though with the new-look roster in the Windy City, we're not so sure if we agree that these Packers are still better than these Bears.

Source: Pardon My Take

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.