Highlights Aaron Rodgers' return to the NFL will take place against his hometown San Francisco 49ers on MNF in Week 1.

Rodgers was a 49ers fan as a child, but has not viewed them in a similar light after being slighted by them when he entered the league.

San Francisco has owned Rodgers in the playoffs, but the QB has picked them apart in their regular season matchups.

Aaron Rodgers went down with a season-ending Achilles injury on Sept. 11 last season. His return to the professional stage is set to come against his hometown team 364 days later.

On Tuesday morning, the NFL revealed Rodgers' New York Jets would be traveling to the West Coast for a battle with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football to cap Week 1 of the 2024 campaign. Rodgers, an attendee of Cal-Berkeley (more commonly known as the University of California), grew up three hours north of San Francisco in Chico, CA and was an avid 49ers fan during his childhood.

While Rodgers finds his footing, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will be aiming to kick off San Francisco's quest of reclaiming the NFC and returning to the Super Bowl, where they lost in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs -- who have already learned their Week 1 and Week 2 opponents - a season ago, on a high note.

Rodgers Has Beef With the 49ers

His disdain stems from the 2005 NFL Draft

As mentioned, Rodgers spent his formative years bleeding scarlet and gold. So, when he entered the 2005 NFL Draft as one of the top-two QB prospects alongside Utah's Alex Smith, he wholeheartedly expected to be selected by his hometown team with the No. 1 overall pick. Instead, the 49ers elected to roll with Smith, of mid-major Mountain West pedigree, over Rodgers' Pac-10 persona.

Rodgers then began a precipitous fall down the draft board, dipping all the way to No. 24 overall before the Green Bay Packers stopped his slide. Moments after being chosen, Rodgers was still fired up about San Francisco going in another direction, and let the world know about it.

Four MVP awards and a Super Bowl 45 ring later, it's safe to say Rodgers put together a better career than Smith -- who was no slouch by any means -- and has experienced greater success than the 49ers, who have been unable to get over the Super Bowl hump despite fielding many great teams across the past two decades.

Aaron Rodgers Career Stats vs 49ers Stat Rodgers Games Played 9 Passing Yards 2,597 Passing TDs 20 INTs 2 Passer Rating 107.5

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 49ers didn't reach the NFC Championship following the 2005 draft until 2011, the year after Rodgers won the Super Bowl. They've appeared in the conference title game in seven of the past 13 seasons, but have not won the Super Bowl a single time.

Rodgers has made each contest with the 49ers personal. According to Statmuse, in nine regular season meetings between them, Rodgers has thrown 20 touchdown passes and just two interceptions, posted a passer rating of 99.0 or higher on seven occasions, and defeated San Francisco six times. However, he has failed to beat them in the biggest moments, going 0-4 against them in the postseason.

