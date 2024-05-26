Highlights Aaron Rodgers believes the Jets have a chance to win a championship in 2024.

Rodgers' confidence in himself and the team inspires hope and excitement for Jets fans.

High stakes for the Jets this season after trading for Rodgers; need a strong team to make the trade worth it.

As the 2024 season approaches, the New York Jets are a team that everyone will be looking to make some noise. Aaron Rodgers spoke on Adam Schein's SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio about the Jets' outlook and locker room going into the season, and it seems he has all the confidence in the world.

"There's lots of belief [in the locker room]," stated Rodgers, "I'm always confident, you know me, I feel like if I'm on the field and doing what I'm capable of doing, No. 1, we've always got a chance, and No. 2, more than that, we're one of those, you know, half dozen to 10 teams that can actually win a championship this year. So that's what's exciting."

These sentiments are music to Jets fans' ears. Confidence from a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers means a lot and can really inspire hope and excitement for the team and players as well as the fans. The team still has a lot to prove this season, and the main factor to their playoff (and Super Bowl chances) will be Rodgers staying healthy.

Rodgers' Possible Impact for the Jets

Four-time NFL MVP is set to turn 40 in December

As always, Aaron Rodgers has confidence in himself. He has been in the league for 19 seasons so far and 2024 will be his 20th. In those 19 seasons, he has won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers and was named the MVP as recently as 2021. He also has incredibly impressive accolades, such as winning NFL MVP four times, being voted to the Pro Bowl 10 times, and receiving All-Pro honors five times. Rodgers also led the league in passer rating four times, in passing touchdowns two times, and in completion percentage once.

Aaron Rodgers' Career Statistics Win-Loss Record 148-75-1 Completion Percentage 65.3 Passing Yards 59,055 Touchdowns 475 Interceptions 105

Logic would dictate that all of these accomplishments would be from his early days in the NFL, but it is not true. Rodgers has seemed to keep getting better with time and consistently has been one of the top quarterbacks in the league every season he has played. This only supports why he is so confident in himself and his ability to lead the Jets to the promised land.

The trade to land Rodgers in 2023 was a 'win now' move for the Jets, and time is certainly running out with Rodgers set to turn 40 in December.

Pressure on Rodgers and OC Nathaniel Hackett to Deliver

Hackett joined the Jets in 2023 due to prior success in Green Bay

There is a lot at stake this season for the New York Jets. After trading for Aaron Rodgers in a bid for a strong Super Bowl run, their hopes fell flat in week one of the 2023 season when Rodgers tore his Achilles just four snaps into the season. In his return this year, New York needs to have a strong team to make the trade seem worth it. If they fall short of a playoff berth, a lot of heat will be coming for the Jets, their front office, their players, and their coaching staff.

"We dealt with a lot of adversity on and off the field last year... And I'm proud of the way that we kept it together. I'm proud of guys rallying around coach Saleh and coach Hackett. And there's a lot of belief. There's obviously a lot of urgency. I talked about it the other day, you know, some people don't like talking about the urgency and the expectation and how our jobs are on the line every year. But that's just the reality in this league."

One figure definitely on the hot seat is offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, whom was hired by the Jets following a disastrous tenure as head coach of the Denver Broncos. Many pundits felt the hire was simply to appease Rodgers and increase the Jets' chances of landing him last offseason. As for Rodgers, he has full belief that Hackett can make the Jets' offense work.

"We gotta believe in Nathaniel... There's been some things that we've improved on, been some things that were out of his control. At the end of the day, his and my partnership is one that's been fruitful in the past, and it's gonna be fruitful again."

While the Jets were ranked 29th in offense last year, and Hackett lasted less than one season in Denver, Rodgers is confident that he and Hackett will turn the Jets' offense around. Back in Hackett's three seasons in Green Bay, his offenses ranked 15th, first, and 10th in points scored. Rodgers won back to back MVPs in 2020 and 2021 under Hackett.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: The Jets' defense ranked third overall in average yards allowed per game with 292.3 yards behind only the Chiefs and the Browns in 2023.

When Rodgers went down, the team was a lower end to middle of the squad, with a lot of controversy at quarterback and ending with a 7-10 record. The defense played well, but the offense definitely struggled without their starting quarterback as expected. It will be interesting to see if they can really put all the pieces together this year.

