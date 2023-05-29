Aaron Rodgers showed that despite his old age he can still cut some moves as the New York Jets quarterback has gone viral for his moves at the Taylor Swift concert at MetLife Stadium.

The biggest story in the NFL this past offseason was what the future would hold for Aaron Rodgers, whether he would come back and play for the Green Bay Packers, whether he would retire from the game, or if he would be traded away (which he was eventually to the New York Jets).

Whilst Rodgers is undoubtedly one of the greatest quarterbacks that have ever played the game and will get a bit of help adjusting to life with the Jets thanks to the presence of his former OC in Nathaniel Hackett, as well as former Packers receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, there is still a lot that he has to get used to, including having to play at a new home stadium having become accustomed to Lambeau Field for all those years.

Thankfully he’s making sure he uses every opportunity to get used to his new environment, although not quite in the manner that you would expect.

Aaron Rodgers takes to Metlife to see Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is in the middle of her ‘Eras’ Tour right now that has seen her pack out a lot of NFL stadiums around the country, with this weekend taking her to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, home of the New York Jets and Giants, and Rodgers was there to show his support in what was technically his first ever time on the field as a member of his new team.

And he appeared to be having himself quite a good time, as videos posted on TikTok showed him having a pretty good time and showing off some rather questionable dance moves in videos that have registered over 2m views between them (at time of writing):

Video: Aaron Rodgers shakes it up to Shake if Off (954.6k views) - via @jcnolls

Video: Aaron Rodgers shows off his Style (1.6m) - via @euphoria.meg

Despite being 39, Rodgers clearly has a bit of fluidity in his hips, and bringing it back to football, that should be giving his Jets coaches a little bit of a boost as they could well help him escape any pass rushers that come his way in the pocket.

After seeing how much he’s enjoying his time at MetLife Stadium, Jets fans are probably wishing that he’ll Stay Stay Stay with the side for more than just this one year as he helps them to win a Super Bowl.