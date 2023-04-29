Aaron Rodgers received something of a departing shot from Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff after his trade away from the Green Bay Packers this week.

It was very much a case of ‘Ding Dong the witch is dead’ around the NFC North this week. After months of speculation, weeks of backs and fourths, and multiple reports about what the deal was eventually going to be worth, the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers finally came to an agreement to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers between the two sides, with the trade being made officially official on Wednesday.

Since Rodgers became the Packers’ quarterback in 2008, the division has predominantly been dominated by the men from Wisconsin, with 8 wins for the Packers, 5 for the Minnesota Vikings and 2 for the Chicago Bears. On top of that, the Packers are the only ones to have reached and won a Super Bowl, whilst the furthest any of the other teams got were the NFC Championship game, the Vikings doing so twice in 2009 and 2017 and the Bears in 2010 (where they lost to Rodgers and the Packers).

So it was no surprise then to see that some around the NFC North were happy to see him go, with the Bears tweeting out a gif to show their delight at the news. However in the eyes of Jared Goff at least, he wasn’t too thrilled to see Rodgers’ departure confirmed.

Jared Goff wanted more shots at Aaron Rodgers

Speaking during the Lions’ NFL Draft Party this week, Goff was asked about the news of Rodgers’ departure, and he pointed out that he’d much rather have seen the Packers man stay in Green Bay, for one pretty simple reason.

Video: Jared Goff fires shot at Aaron Rodgers during Detroit Lions draft party:

Jared Goff was right to be ticked off

Whilst Rodgers has no doubt ruled over the NFC North over the years, partly due to a very impressive record against the Lions, things have started to falter for him in the past two years, with Goff’s Lions putting up a 3-1 record since he came to town, including the loss in January that kept the Packers out of the playoffs.

So it looks like for Rodgers’ sake he got out just in time, because with the Lions (and the rest of the division) very much on the rise, there was a good chance that he would have had the same struggles this year that he did in 2022, which only would have damaged his Packer legacy even more.