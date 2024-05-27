Highlights New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers leads Comeback Player of the Year odds at +110.

Other top contenders include the Bengals' Joe Burrow and the Falcons' Kirk Cousins.

Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson and Steelers QB Russell Wilson are also in the running.

Per Dov Kleiman, an NFL news aggregator, the odds for the 2024 Comeback Player of the Year Award are in at Monkey Tilt Play and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers tops the list at +110 odds to bring home the award.

He goes on to list the next four, which include Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (+200), Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (+500), Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (+750), and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (+1200).

Examining the Comeback Player of the Year Odds-On Favorites

Rodgers and Cousins are both coming off a torn Achilles last season

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned, Rodgers, Burrow, Cousins, Richardson, and Wilson are among the top five at odds to win the award.

Let's take a look back at why these players are on this list:

Rodgers : Arguably the most hyped offseason acquisition following the 2022-23 campaign, Rodgers suited up for the Jets in Week 1 at home against the Buffalo Bills, wielding an American flag during the run out to the field and all. He lasted just four plays, though, as he tore his Achilles, sidelining him for the season. There was a chance he could've made a return, but the Jets performed so poorly that they were out of playoff contention.

: Arguably the most hyped offseason acquisition following the 2022-23 campaign, Rodgers suited up for the Jets in Week 1 at home against the Buffalo Bills, wielding an American flag during the run out to the field and all. He lasted just four plays, though, as he tore his Achilles, sidelining him for the season. There was a chance he could've made a return, but the Jets performed so poorly that they were out of playoff contention. Burrow : He began the 2023-24 season with a calf issue before suffering what would be a season-ending injury to his wrist in Week 11. He underwent surgery, but questions still remain as to his effectiveness this season. This adds to the list of injuries Burrow has had, including a torn ACL as a rookie.

: He began the 2023-24 season with a calf issue before suffering what would be a season-ending injury to his wrist in Week 11. He underwent surgery, but questions still remain as to his effectiveness this season. This adds to the list of injuries Burrow has had, including a torn ACL as a rookie. Cousins : After eight weeks, Cousins, who was a member of the Minnesota Vikings, tore his ACL against the Green Bay Packers. Before that, Cousins was completing 69.5% of his passes for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

: After eight weeks, Cousins, who was a member of the Minnesota Vikings, tore his ACL against the Green Bay Packers. Before that, Cousins was completing 69.5% of his passes for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Richardson : Richardson had trouble staying in the lineup as a rookie. Through Week 5, Richardson suffered a bruised knee, a concussion, and ultimately a season-ending shoulder injury. He missed Week 3 following his concussion and, in total, passed for 577 yards, three touchdowns, one interception, and had 126 rushing yards and four rushing scores through four games.

: Richardson had trouble staying in the lineup as a rookie. Through Week 5, Richardson suffered a bruised knee, a concussion, and ultimately a season-ending shoulder injury. He missed Week 3 following his concussion and, in total, passed for 577 yards, three touchdowns, one interception, and had 126 rushing yards and four rushing scores through four games. Wilson: The Denver Broncos decided to cut bait with Wilson following the 2023-24 season, and as a result, they yanked him from the starting lineup after playing 15 games. He went 7-8 with the Broncos last year and threw for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He'll look to elevate the Pittsburgh Steelers this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Before tearing his Achilles in Week 8, Kirk Cousins completed 74.19% of his passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers.

The 2023 Stats of CPOY Odds-On Favorites Player 2023 Team 2024 Team Passing Yards Passing TDs Rushing Yards Rushing TDs A. Rodgers NYJ NYJ 0 0 0 0 J. Burrow CIN CIN 2309 15 88 0 K. Cousins MIN ATL 2331 18 25 0 A. Richardson IND IND 577 3 136 4 R. Wilson DEN PIT 3070 26 341 3

Considering Joe Flacco took home the award in 2023, we know anything is possible and the likelihood of one of these top-five guys winning it is far from a guarantee. However, at this point in time, it certainly seems like the winner will come from this bunch.

Source: Dov Kleiman on X

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference.