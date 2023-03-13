Aaron Rodgers was on the receiving end of a rather cheeky dig from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen ahead of a possible move to the New York Jets.

Aaron Rodgers, it would seem, is in the closing stages of becoming a member of the New York Jets in the next few days, with reports emerging that the framework of a trade between the Jets and Green Bay Packers has been agreed, all that needs to be ascertained now is whether Rodgers will be playing this year and if he will agree to the trade.

However, with this being Rodgers, someone who has a flair for the dramatic and has never made things easy for whichever team he is dealing with, despite the deal being 90% done, that final 10% could very easily be dragged out for another few days or maybe even weeks.

But should the deal go through, then Rodgers will be a member of Gang Green and hopefully playing at a level that will see them become Super Bowl contenders in the short time that he is likely to be there. There is just one problem though, to win the Super Bowl, they have to get out of the division, and the AFC East won’t exactly be a cakewalk in 2023.

Josh Allen wary of Aaron Rodgers' off-field exploits

In one corner you have the Buffalo Bills, with quarterback Josh Allen and a defence that was one of the best in the league last year, in another you have a Miami Dolphins side that have a lot of weapons on offence and who have just acquired All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, whilst opposite them you have the New England Patriots with Bill Belichick and a revamped offence for Mac Jones with the appointment of Bill O’Brien.

So it is going to be hard to even make it into the playoffs when you have to play six games against that lot in your 17-game schedule, Josh Allen might have something up his sleeve to make it even harder for Rodgers to compete.

Speaking at the RX Flag Football Charity Event in California this weekend, Allen took a shot at Rodgers’ ayahuasca use over the past few offseasons.

Video: Josh Allen takes a shot at Aaron Rodgers’ drug use:

Aaron Rodgers will have work to do

Obviously Allen was joking on that matter, but as pointed out above, Rodgers will have a lot of obstacles to overcome if he does make the move to the AFC East (whether legally or illegally), and so he needs to make sure that he is 100% focused and prepared to make the move.

This is why it’s crucial that he makes his mind up sooner rather than later, otherwise he and his new teammates will be playing catchup, and we saw what that did to him and the Packers last year as they got off to a slow start. And given how much the Jets have given up to get him, they can’t afford to have that happen in 2023.