Highlights Rodgers is optimistic about rookie WR Malachi Corley fitting into the Jets' offense.

Corley is known for his YAC ability and the Jets hope to see him emerge as a solid no.3 option.

The Jets' passing game needs to improve this season if they want to contend for a playoff spot.

Aaron Rodgers has certainly not shied away from attention this NFL offseason. There's plenty of buzz going around the New York Jets in hopes that Rodgers can stay healthy this year, coming off a torn Achilles tendon.

The Jets' offense will need to match the effort of their solid defense in order to be playoff contenders this year, and Rodgers has plenty of faith in his team to do so. Part of what's feeding into his belief is his new rookie WR, whom he believes has been flying under the radar.

The Jets selected Malachi Corley out of Western Kentucky at 65th overall in this year's NFL Draft. Rodgers recently was a guest on the Official Jets Podcast and was bullish on the Jets' third-round selection. Per Rich Cimini on ESPN.com, Rodgers called Corley "my favorite receiver in the draft." He went on to say he sees Corley as a perfect fit in the Jets' offense.

"Now, he might not have been the best on paper in the draft,... but I really felt like he was going to fit in with what we're trying to do -- his mindset, his ferocity."

The Jets traded up to the 65th spot with Carolina, sending their 72nd pick to the Panthers, as well as their fifth-round selection. Perhaps the Jets were aware of Rodgers's high opinion on Corley and wanted to appease their veteran QB.

Related Report: Aaron Rodgers is 'Doing Everything' at Practice With No Restrictions Rodgers will not only be fully healthy for the start of the 2024 season, he will also be playing behind a much more talented offensive line.

What Can Malachi Corley Bring to The Jets?

Corley was known for his physicality in college

© Alberto Silva Fernandez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Corley was known as the "YAC King" in college, with the nickname sticking due to his ability to run after the catch. While standing at 5'11" and 210 pounds, Corley does not shy away from defenders. Corley described his style of play in a Zoom interview shortly after the Jets drafted him. Per the New York Post:

“The biggest strength in my game is yards after the catch. I think that’s my calling card, I think I do it better than anyone else.. When I get the ball in my hands, I can make special plays happen. I can take a two-yard bubble screen 20 or 30 yards if I have to. It’s a staple of my game, just being strong and powerful and playing the game like that, is how I’ve always done it.”

Corley will be joining a receiving corps in New York led by Garrett Wilson and new free agent addition Mike Williams. Though Corley is coming in as a third-round pick, Rodgers seems to think Corley can emerge very quickly as a solid no.3 option. If Corley brings that physical YAC specialty he was known for at Western Kentucky, that can certainly be the case.

Malachi Corley NCCA Totals Games Played 49 Receptions 259 Receiving Yards 3,035 Touchdowns 29 Yards per Catch 11.7

Stats courtesy of Sports-Reference

The Jets' aerial attack needs to get better in 2024, considering they have to go up against Josh Allen and the Bills twice, and Miami's explosive offense twice as well.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Jets ranked 30th in league passing in 2023 and 32nd in passing touchdowns.

Rodgers and the Jets have a tough stretch to open the season, with three games in a 10-day span.

They open on the road against the defending NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. They then travel to Nashville six days later to take on the Titans and follow that up with a Thursday night game at home against their division rival New England Patriots. While the Titans and Patriots both had losing records in 2023, three games in 10 days is tough, no matter who you're facing.

We'll have to see just how quickly Rodgers can establish chemistry with his offense and find a rhythm.

Source: Rich Cimini, ESPN.com

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless noted otherwise