The Aaron Rodgers trade between the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers could be held up by the quarterback’s plans for the future, Mike Florio believes.

Talks between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets for the services of Aaron Rodgers have reportedly been going since the Super Bowl, so for the best part of two months now, and whilst there hasn’t been much noise over it in the past few days, it is still a topic that is leaving many fans around the league on tenterhooks as they wait for what seems like the inevitable to become official.

The growing belief is that a deal will likely get done during the weekend of the upcoming NFL Draft in Kansas City, as that is when the Jets will surrender a second-round pick in this year’s draft as part of the compensation for Rodgers, so that they can at least hold on to their first-round pick in 2023.

But beyond this year’s second-round pick, what else are the Jets going to have to give up to get the deal for Rodgers over the line? Well according to Mike Florio, a large part of that is going to be dictated by what the quarterback plans to do with his life going forward.

Could Aaron Rodgers keep the New York Jets guessing over his future?

Speaking on Pro Football Talk (starting at 0:12), Florio pointed out how the compensation of picks will go from the Jets to the Packers depending on the Jets’ performances, but also hinted that if Rodgers doesn’t stick around for too much longer after this upcoming season, the Packers could have to send something back to the Jets further down the line:

The issue is, what causes the pick in 2024 to become a first-rounder? What does the team have to do this year? What does he have to do? The 2025 pick would flow back to the Jets in the event that Aaron Rodgers only plays one year, that's the other sticking point. I think they're settled on second-round pick this year.

The question is, what do the Packers get in 2024 based on what the Jets and or Rogers accomplished in 2023? And then what did the Jets get in 2025 if Rodgers goes back into the dark closet after this season, and decides he's going to retire after only one season with the Jets.

Those are the two pressure points that I think come into focus on Friday April 28th, at some point late afternoon, as they're getting ready to make those second-round picks, that's when they realise the clock has struck 12, it's time to come up with a deal, it's time to go to your bottom line, it's time to reach a decision. And it's going to be those two factors that get resolved.

Can the New York Jets get that peace of mind back over Aaron Rodgers?

Florio does raise a great point, because whilst the Jets might not have to give up a first-round pick for Rodgers because of his age and his future role with the team, they aren’t going to be able to get away with just giving away one pick this year either.

But at the same time, if Rodgers’ attitude towards his future is anything like it was with the Packers, then the Jets need to make sure that they have some form of protection in case he decided to call it quits sooner rather than later. Quite what that is going to be, it’s hard to say, but it seems like they only have a few more weeks to be able to find out.