New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has provided his thoughts on when he thinks the timeframe for the Aaron Rodgers trade will be completed.

The past week and a half around the NFL has been dominated by just one topic, and that is just when the deal between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets for the services of Aaron Rodgers is going to be finally completed so that we can all get on with our lives.

When Rodgers announced on The Pat McAfee Show that he intended to play for the Jets, that should have been the catalyst for things to spring into action, however whilst talks have reportedly been going on since the Super Bowl, talks don’t seem to be ramping up with any great urgency.

And according to Jets head coach Robert Saleh, that is all fine by him and his team.

New York Jets are in no rush over Aaron Rodgers

Speaking today during the league’s owners meetings (quoted by ProFootballTalk), Saleh didn’t seem to be too fussed about how long things were taking, hinting that he has faith that things will be done in due course, and that the Jets aren’t in any rush to get him working with his new offensive coordinator in Nathaniel Hackett, as he was the guy that helped Rodgers to back-to-back MVP awards in the 2020 and 2021 seasons:

You guys know me. I’m a positive thinker. I’m sure eventually they’ll figure something out. You’d always like to [have it done already]. It takes two to tango, so it’s just a process. We respect the process and whenever it gets done, it’ll get it done.

There’s great rapport with the coordinator. There’s really no urgency. The quarterback is going to understand the system. The quarterback knows it. It’s just a matter of just refining skills and doing all that stuff. So, there’s no hurry on our end.

How much longer can they ride out the Aaron Rodgers train though?

Whilst Saleh and the Jets aren’t in any major rush to get the deal done, there is going to have to be a breaking point somewhere for them to get a deal done, or risk getting off to a slow start. Because whilst Rodgers might know the system, there may still be some intricacies with each of his targets that he needs to work out, and that is going to be the tricky part.

Especially when you look at how bad things started last year for the Packers, if the Jets are all-in on success with Rodgers, they can’t afford to have a slow start, especially given the talent that’s in the AFC East, so whilst they might be cool about it now, let’s see if they’re in the same mood in a month’s time (should things drag out that long).