Aaron Rodgers is wowing fans with his performance for the New York Jets before he has even stepped onto the field for a competitive game.

There is a lot about Aaron Rodgers’ play that you simply have to sit back and admire. We all know about the incredible numbers that he puts up from the pocket, as well as what he was able to do with his legs during his younger days.

Even without moving a muscle he has the ability to control what teams are doing, as his famous hard counts have proven over the years, giving opposing teams just that little bit of doubt that keeps them on their toes but still catches them out to give his Green Bay Packers sides a great chance of making big plays.

t’s just one of the reasons that the New York Jets went all in to try and get Rodgers this offseason, and he gave fans just a brief glimpse of how he intends to keep opponents guessing this year with some incredible footwork during the team’s first OTA sessions ahead of the new year.

Aaron Rodgers leaves the cameraman reeling

In footage released by the Jets on social media, we see Rodgers taking part in a simple drill that was probably designed to help him get more of a repertoire with his new receivers ahead of the 2023 season, but on one particular play he decided he didn’t want to give any of them the ball and took off running himself.

Although he made sure he threw the defenders and the person filming the play off the scent with two very impressive pump fakes along the way before walking into the endzone untouched:

Video: Aaron Rodgers pulls off incredible play during New York Jets OTAs

So Rodgers is just showing people that he still has a little bit of gas left in the legs even though he is fast approaching 40, and it left a number of people online absolutely amazed when they saw it flash across their timeline, with many of them now left buzzing to see what he’s going to be able to do when the real action starts:

Although the worry now is that once teams have seen him do this, they might now factor that into their scheme whenever they face off against him, so what once could have been a ‘secret weapon’ isn’t exactly a secret anymore.