Aaron Rodgers might well be having a different uniform now that he’s moved to the New York Jets, but it also appears as though he’s wearing a different attitude as well.

If there is one word that you would associate the most with Aaron Rodgers during his time in the National Football League, that word would be drama. There was plenty of it behind the scenes during his time with the Green Bay Packers and it’s fair to say that the public had to deal with it as well whilst all the talk about a trade to the New York Jets was taking place.

There was also of course the fear ahead of his trade that once he got into such a busy and demanding media market as New York City, that he would simply be thrown into even more drama, the kind of which he might not have had to deal with in a small market like Green Bay, Wisconsin.

However, it seems as though those fears can be put aside for the time being, as one of his teammates has revealed just how well he has been getting on now that he has begun to acclimatise himself to One Jets Drive.

Aaron Rodgers up and raring to go

Speaking during a recent appearance on Mad Dog Sports Radio, newly-signed Jets offensive lineman Billy Turner, who also played with Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers revealed that the 39-year-old quarterback is incredibly happy in his new surroundings (warning, some strong language):

Now it might not necessarily be the ‘happy’ part that is the headline maker here, instead we really need to be focusing on the bit where Turner says he ‘shows up to work’, because that sounds like a far cry from what we were used to him during his latter days with the Packers were work was very much optional for him.

Have we finally seen Aaron Rodgers turn over a new leaf?

It does make you wonder if Rodgers had shown this level of commitment during his latter days at Lambeau Field, whether the Packers would have bothered trying to get him out the door by drafting his replacement in Jordan Love all those years ago and then ushering him out of the door this offseason.

Although the question remains whether he’ll carry on this kind of effort when OTAs, minicamp, training camp and the preseason roll around, or if he’ll revert to his old style once again.