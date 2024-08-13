Highlights Joe Flacco won the 2023 NFL CPOY award after leading Browns; Rodgers has top odds for the 2024 award at +163.

Since debuting in 1968, the NFL 's Comeback Player of the Year award has been given out every season for the player who bounces back after suffering an injury, or missing extended time the season before.

According to Associated Press senior NFL writer Rob Maddi, when clarifying the award's prerequisites:

The spirit of the AP Comeback Player of the Year award is to honor a player who has demonstrated resilience in the face of adversity by overcoming illness, physical injury or other circumstances that led him to miss playing time the previous season.

Last season, Joe Flacco took home CPOY honors after leading the Cleveland Browns to a 4-1 record in his five games as a starter, carrying the team to the playoffs at 38 years old after a flurry of quarterback injuries.

In five games, Flacco threw for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns with eight interceptions, averaging 323.2 passing yards per game. Flacco's magical run came to an end in the Wildcard round of the playoffs at the hands of C.J. Stroud and the over-achieving Houston Texans .

Looking to the 2024 season, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers holds the top odds at winning the 2024 NFL CPOY award, with +163 odds, with Joe Burrow right behind him at +250, per Sports Betting Dime.

It's hard to pick anyone besides Rodgers in the CPOY race. Here's why Rodgers will take home the 2024 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

The Jets Have the Best Weapons in the NFL

Aaron Rodgers will have plenty of talent at his disposal in 2024

Entering the 2024 season, expectations are sky-high for Rodgers and the Jets, as the front office has surrounded its quarterback with arguably the best collection of weapons in the NFL at Rodgers' disposal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Aaron Rodgers (4) has the second-most MVP awards in NFL history behind Peyton Manning (5).

The quarterback appeared in just four snaps in the 2023 season before tearing his Achilles, ending his season before it could begin. Despite the injury to Rodgers, New York continued to work to surround Rodgers with plenty of talent to put their offense in the best position to succeed.

Along with rising superstars Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson , the Jets added Mike Williams , Malachi Corley and Braelon Allen to their offense this offseason.

New York Jets Offensive Weapons Player Position Age Garrett Wilson WR 24 Breece Hall RB 23 Mike Williams WR 29 Allen Lazard WR 28 Malachi Corley WR 22 Tyler Conklin TE 29 Braelon Allen RB 20

The Jets signed Williams to a one-year, $15 million deal and drafted Corley and Allen in the 2024 NFL Draft, further bolstering their offense.

Wilson recorded his second 1000-yard season in 2023, despite the injury to Rodgers, posting 95 receptions for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns.

Breece Hall also enjoyed a successful 2023 campaign, notching 299 touches, 1,585 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the best all-around backs in the NFL.

While Williams was hurt for most of the 2023 season, the veteran wideout has posted two 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2021 and is one of the biggest deep-ball threats in the NFL. In 2022, Williams appeared in 13 games, catching 63 passes for 895 yards.

New York's plentiful offensive talent will play a huge role in Rodgers' success in 2024, as the 40-year-old quarterback will look to win his second Super Bowl with the Jets this season.

New York's Reinforced Offensive Line

Rodgers will have improved protection in 2024.

Along with bolstering their weapons in the offseason, the Jets also worked to overhaul their offensive line ahead of a crucial 2024 season for Rodgers and their offense.

The Jets' offensive line allowed the fourth-most sacks in the NFL in 2023 with 64, presenting the front office with a big problem ahead of Rodgers' return this season.

In free agency, the Jets added eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith and John Simpson as a replacement for left guard Laken Tomlinson, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency.

Along with their free agency signings, the Jets also used their top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to address their offensive line, drafting Olu Fashanu from Penn State with the No. 11 pick in the draft.

New York's efforts to bolster their offensive line will help keep their superstar quarterback upright in 2024, giving their team the best opportunity to win.

Overhauling their offensive line will give Rodgers time to sit in the pocket and deal to his elite receiving corps and running back group.

The four-time MVP winner still has at least one great season left in him.

The Jets have put all their chips to the middle of the table, as they try to contend for a Super Bowl in the limited years that Rodgers has left. Rodgers mentioned back in March that he'd love to play another three to four years:

I'm hopeful I can play two or three or four more years, but you need to have some good fortune in there to.

Generally, QBs don't play well into their 40s, like Tom Brady , who was the exception to the rule. Still, you just can't rule greatness out, and one can't help but think Rodgers is not going to go out without one more great season.

The four-time NFL Most Valuable Player has all the tools necessary to take home the 2024 Comeback Player of the Year award with a solid performance this season and could make a postseason run with the talent on New York's roster.

