Aaron Rodgers’ move from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets appears to be moving back up the agenda for both teams following a report from Ian Rapoport this weekend.

The biggest topic of conversation over the course of this offseason has been the future of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. There were plenty of options available for him to choose from, be that retirement, sticking it out with the Packers for another season, or being traded away to another team (whether that be through his own volition or being forced to by the team).

In Rodgers’ mind, he was going to go with the first option, however following numerous reports that the New York Jets were showing interest in him, he changed his mind and stated his intention to play for the Jets this season. Since then it’s been a back-and-forth affair over the two teams trying to come up with some common ground over what he is worth and a lot of the talk has died down.

There were claims a few weeks ago that talks had essentially ground to a halt as both sides were both in no rush to get the deal done. However now it seems as though both sides are have pushed the talk further up the agenda as we approach the NFL Draft this Thursday.

Time for Aaron Rodgers to start packing his bags already?

Taking to Twitter this past Sunday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport claimed that the two sides have recently began talking again, and noted that even though a deal is not close to happening, this should be seen as an indicator that it should be complete within the coming days:

After a dormant couple weeks, the #Jets and #Packers recently re-engaged on trade talks surrounding star QB Aaron Rodgers, sources say. A deal is not imminent, but the two sides are at least talking — with hopes a deal can (finally) be done this week.

The common belief was that the trade would be completed this week, so this shouldn’t be a total surprise, but given the silence surrounding the situation, you can’t be blamed for thinking that the deal might not happen at all, so at least now people know that it’s back on the agenda.

Time to put the whole Aaron Rodgers affair behind us

Assuming that the trade does get completed this week, it will be something of a relief as it will mean we can go on with our lives. Given that Rodgers has had a history when it comes to keeping us guessing about his future, it wouldn’t have been a surprise to see something change during this process that could have derailed the move altogether.

But at least now the Jets will get their quarterback, the Packers will get their picks that they can use to build a team around Jordan Love and us NFL fans don’t have to play any more guessing games about what the next move is going to be.