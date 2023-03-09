Aaron Rodgers’ trade value might not be as much as people might think, according to NFL insider Albert Breer.

Aaron Rodgers is the man who has done it all in this league. He was won the league’s MVP award four times (more than anyone in history apart from Peyton Manning), won the Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers back in 2010 and has established himself in some people’s minds as the most talented to have ever played the game.

However, at the age of 39 and with a history of drama behind him, it seems as though the Packers are at the end of their tether with the veteran, with 2020 1st-round draft pick Jordan Love apparently ready to take over the job if Rodgers decides to move on.

All recent reports seem to indicate that if he does leave the team, it will be for the New York Jets who have made it pretty clear with their actions just how badly they want to sign Rodgers. But how much would they have to give up to get him?

Well according to Albert Breer, not that much.

Is Aaron Rodgers coming to New York on the cheap?

Writing in a mailbag column for SI.com, Breer pointed out that for a number of reasons, the Jets might not even have to give up a 1st round pick to acquire his services, in large part due to the circumstances they would be getting him rather than the player himself and his vast accomplishments:

Let’s say this year’s second-rounder (43rd) and a conditional 2025 pick that’ll ride on how well Rodgers plays, and whether he plays in ’24. I might be wrong, but based on what I know, I don’t think the Jets will have to give up this year’s first-round pick.

When you trade a player, the trade isn’t simply the player’s skill level at the time of the deal. It’s about his contract. It’s about his age. It’s about the number of teams that are interested. In this case, those things are working against Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst. What I do know is neither they, nor any other team, will trade for Rodgers’s contract without knowing Rodgers is on board with going. And the number also works to crush his trade value, because the more you pay in cash, the less you’re willing to give up in picks.

Rodgers turns 40 in December. That means, if you’re another team, you’re not looking at five years from him. In this case, it’s year-to-year, and a second year won’t come cheap. He’s due a $47 million base and $2.25 million base in 2024, when he’ll turn 41. (Remember, when you trade first-round picks, you’re trading five years of control over ascending talents.)

Because of this, among other factors, there’s a narrow path to landing Rodgers. You have to have the money and be willing to pay it. You have to have a win-now roster, otherwise you wouldn’t be pursuing him in the first place. You have to have flexibility to add players he might want to bring with him. You have to have a coaching staff he wants to work with, and geography that he likes. It’s a lot of boxes to check. It’s why, in the end, there were really only two teams in the running for Tom Brady. I can’t imagine there’ll be many more for Rodgers.

It’s just the way NFL trades work. They’re about way more than just how good a player is. Which is why I don’t think trade comp will be a stumbling block at all, if there’s a Jets-Packers deal to be done here.

Still the right move to bring Aaron Rodgers in?

If Breer is right with his assessment, and the Jets don’t have to give up a first-round pick for him, then it makes the move all the more appealing as you’re not going to be gambling much of the future right away in order to get him on board.

This was always going to be a short-term thing anyway, but this method means that you can get the quarterback you hope you can win with now, and get a top-quality player in the first round to build around for the future, so it’s the best of both worlds.

The only hope is that Rodgers take his job seriously when it comes to making sure he’s ready for this season to begin, something he hasn’t always done in the past, otherwise all this time and money spent bringing him in would have been for nothing.