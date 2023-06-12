Aaron Rodgers’ time with the New York Jets is already looking like it’s going to be a promising one, and it’s all down to one crucial thing, the NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt has claimed.

There’s no doubt that the biggest topic of conversation was this offseason in the National Football League, and that was the trade made by the New York Jets to acquire Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he had spent the first 18 years of his career in Wisconsin.

Whilst he undoubtedly had a lot of success in Green Bay, winning a Super Bowl and picking up 4 NFL MVP awards, there was also a lot of drama behind the scenes between him and the front office, with a lot of it coming out in the past few years following the team’s decision to draft Jordan Love back in 2020.

He also had some issues with his teammates during those years too, with some of it coming out last year during the early stages of the 2022 season when they weren’t on the same page, putting them in a hole that they never really got out of as they missed the playoffs.

Now that he’s in New York though, things appear to be a little bit different, and the NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt has noticed something a little special with what’s happening in the Big Apple.

Aaron Rodgers radiating a new glow in New York

Speaking on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Brandt was keen to point out the body language that Rodgers has been exhibiting during the team’s preseason work, and comparing it to what he looked like when he was during his final year with the Packers.

Video: Kyle Brandt discusses the changes with Aaron Rodgers now he’s with the New York Jets:

As Brandt points out, this is somewhat based on what is happening now, and given that the Jets have a very tough start to their season, including games against last year’s Super Bowl contenders in the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles before their Week 7 bye, it might not be all flowers and sunshine during the regular season.

But at least with the Jets, and perhaps more importantly their fans, they can go into this season with a level of optimism for the first time in quite a while, and if that radiates in the team as well, then they might be able to make this season a success.