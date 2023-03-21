The Aaron Rodgers trade between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets could be resolved by the time the NFL Draft comes up, the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero has claimed.

The Aaron Rodgers trade talk has ramped up in the recent days and weeks, but it seems as though we aren’t any closer to coming to a resolution even though the initial discussions reportedly started back as far as the weekend of the Super Bowl which was over a month ago.

However, recent reports seem to suggest that the reason nothing has happened yet is that the two sides are quite far apart in what they think he’s worth, with the Green Bay Packers likely leaning on what he has done for them in the past, whilst the New York Jets are probably focusing on his age and how long he’s going to be able to produce for them.

And whilst it’s hard to know when the trade will become official, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero believes that there is a date coming up that we should be paying attention to, as that might act as a ‘pressure point’ for a deal to be done.

Aaron Rodgers set to play a big part in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Speaking on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football (starting at 1:11), Pelissero point out that the upcoming NFL Draft could be seen as a major point for the negotiations and that, as it will shift attention away from this year and towards what impact the draft picks that are traded can make in 2024 and beyond:

The next real checkpoint along the line in terms of the pressure point is going to be the draft, which is the last week of April. Because at that point, if we get beyond the draft, now the Packers aren't getting 2023 draft picks that help you this year. Now, any draft capital is out into 2024 and beyond. And so that's going to be where perhaps it's ‘okay, do we take the best thing possible right now the Jets best offer? Or do we go beyond it?’

So again, the real checkpoint here to watch, the pressure point is going to be that week of the NFL Draft, could happen before that. It could be one phone call today, just ‘you know what, you're right. deal done’. I don't get the sense over the last couple of days that anything has moved substantially. It could change today, again with one phone call. But if not, and if they don't work out something face to face next week, then really you're talking about getting right down to draft week before potentially you have a resolution.

Will the two sides come to an agreement on Aaron Rodgers in time?

Pelissero does raise a good point when it comes to Rodgers’ situation here, especially as it pertains to the Packers, as they’ll be the ones that could lose out on players this year in the draft, and if they want to keep things at a decent level for Jordan Love and give him some weapons to work with, then they’re going to have to do it as soon as a possible.

The Jets have already accepted their fate when it comes to their future, and they’ll probably be fine with using picks this year to get Rodgers what he needs to operate and win quickly as they’re in ‘win now’ mode rather than focusing on 2024 and beyond.

So now attention turns over to the Packers to see if they’re willing to get back what they need right away or if they can afford to wait another year for the picks to come good.