Highlights New York Jets' QB Aaron Rodgers recovered from Achilles tendon rupture, poised for no restrictions in offseason activities.

Rodgers believes he has more to offer, studying how Kobe Bryant overcame a similar injury for inspiration.

The Jets show optimism for the 2024 playoffs with a promising new QB room and roster improvements.

Think back to Sept. 11 of last year. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers leads the New York Jets out of the tunnel for possibly one of the most hyped debuts in recent memory. A chance to match up against young Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills for the first Monday Night Football game of the season. Four offensive snaps later, Rodgers is wincing in pain with the most devastating news to expect. He ruptured his Achilles tendon.

Flash forward to now, and with offseason team activities right around the corner, the now 40-year-old signal-caller is close to full strength. At least that's what his coach told ESPN.com's Rich Cimini. In an article published Friday, Jets' coach Robert Saleh noted that the four-time MVP will have "no restrictions" once team practices get going on May 20.

For how costly and severe the injury Rodgers sustained was, to be back practicing with the squad after almost eight months, is nothing short of incredible. As Saleh also noted:

The guy can still sling it. Obviously, he's still working through his rehab, but there are no issues on the trajectory on which he's going. Once phase three hits [non-contact 11 against 11 work for ten practices over four weeks], we're not anticipating any restrictions from what we can and can't do with him (Rodgers).

Rodgers Believes He Still Has Gas Left in the Tank

The 40-year-old QB plans to lift his team to contention

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Now, with Rodgers set to embark on what will be his 19th season in the league, he feels that he still has a healthy amount left in the tank. But there were certainly some doubts at first, according to Around the NFL writer Kevin Patra.

As Patra notes in his article, after the quarterback saw his season end, "the negativity about the injury didn't last. Rodgers began researching how Kobe Bryant responded to a similar injury during his career in Los Angeles, which is when 'the doomsday of, like, my career is over kind of started to go away.'"

Of course, there were also plans to maybe bring Rodgers back in 2023 if the Jets were able to keep themselves in contention for the playoffs, but those plans went by the wayside when they suffered a 30-0 defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 17 last year.

After Rodgers went down, New York used three different quarterbacks over the course of the remainder of the season. Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle, and Trevor Siemian all combined to lead Gang Green to a 7-10 finish.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Aaron Rodgers threw more interceptions (13) in his final campaign with the Packers than in any other season apart from his first as a starter in 2008. In that 2022 campaign, he also posted his lowest yards per game mark (217.4), his lowest passer rating (91.1), his second-fewest TDs for a full season (26), and his second-lowest yards per attempt (6.8).

This year, Rodgers will lead a new quarterback room that includes free-agent pickup Tyrod Taylor and fifth-round draft choice Jordan Travis. Now, the Jets won't have their full QB grouping intact until training camp officially starts in late July. But there is plenty of upside and plenty of hope to build upon for the 2024 campaign.

Jets' 2024 Projected O-Line Player Position Tyron Smith LT John Simpson LG Joe Tippmann C Alijah Vera-Tucker RG Morgan Moses RT

The situation surrounding Rodgers and the Jets appears to have much more optimism compared to last year. Now, as the 40-year-old signal-caller prepares to lead New York to what they hope will be their first playoff appearance since the 2010-2011 season, goal number one is keeping him healthy. Number two will be to make a deep playoff run assuming step one goes to plan.

Source: ESPN

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.