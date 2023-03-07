Aaron Rodgers might be made to stay with the Green Bay Packers this offseason because of details within his contract, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has claimed.

The situation surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers took something of an interesting twist yesterday, and it wasn’t really down to what either of them actually did. Following the news that Derek Carr has signed with the New Orleans Saints, it does in theory open up a possible route out for the 39-year-old quarterback.

Given reports that the New York Jets have made initial inquiries about bringing Rodgers on board if he decides he wants to leave the Packers, and how strongly the Jets chased after Carr this offseason only for that not to work out, it seems as though Rodgers has a clear path to New York this offseason.

However, it appears as though there is one thing that could end up preventing Rodgers from joining the Jets, or indeed any team around the league, should push come to shove, and that is how much he would be compensated.

Aaron Rodgers’ salary rubbing people up the wrong way?

As you might expect from someone who has been in the league for as long as he has, who plays the position of quarterback and who has won the league MVP award as many times as he has, Aaron Rodgers is very well paid for his work, and he deserves it.

However, with his current contract set to pay him as much as $59.5m this year, with $31.6m of it being a cap hit, according to Jeremy Fowler (speaking before the Derek Carr news was announced), there are some around the league who think that it might be tough for whichever team brings him on board to be able to afford such a fee.

Video: Jeremy Fowler discusses problems with Aaron Rodgers’ current salary (starting at 0:14):

Is Aaron Rodgers worth the financial risk?

The thing that teams need to work out over all of this, is whether the financial hit would be worth it to bring in someone of his talent, even for such a short time. It means you have to be Super Bowl-ready now, and you would need to have a lot of faith in his struggles from last year being a one-off and that he can still play at an MVP level this year.

It would be a bold strategy to take on, but if teams feel that he can deliver them a Super Bowl within the few years he’d be with them, then damn the expense and go for it, you might not ever get a chance to make a move like this ever again.