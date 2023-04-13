The Green Bay Packers are still looking to get top value when they get rid of Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, Charles Robinson has claimed.

With the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City now officially just two weeks away, there is a general consensus that we are in the final stages of one of the biggest and most dramatic sagas that we have seen in recent memory in the National Football League, and that’s the trade of Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets.

The belief is that the deal will ultimately be sorted and finished during the draft itself, that way the Jets can use their first-round pick for this year on who they want, then surrender a second-round pick to the Packers in order to secure Rodgers’ services, with further reports claiming that the majority of the work is done, and they are just working out the finer details.

However, it seems as though the Packers are not willing to let their star quarterback go without a fight, and they reportedly still have their eyes set on getting much more back in the trade than the Jets might be willing to bargain for when all is said and done.

Green Bay Packers not letting Aaron Rodgers go without a fight?

Speaking on The Wilde and Tausch Show on ESPN in Milwaukee (quoted by Yahoo Sports), Charles Robinson claimed that the Packers are still holding out for a second-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft and a 2024 first-round pick, whilst also noting that:

The Packers are holding out for what they want right now. And that's a problem with the Jets and more specifically Jets ownership.

Previous reports have suggested that the Packers wanted to get ‘multiple’ first-round picks for Rodgers’ services, whilst Packers GM Brian Gutekunst has previously stated that the Jets’ first-round pick this year wasn’t deemed a necessity for them, so it would seem as if the truth is somewhere in the middle of all the reports, and we won’t find a true answer until the deal is done.

Are the New York Jets really to blame for the current holdup?

The moment Rodgers came out and admitted he wanted to play for the Jets, the Packers lost all leverage when it came to negotiations, so for them to want to demand a first round pick at this stage seems rather ridiculous on their end, especially given his age and what the Jets can realistically get out of him.

Whilst the Jets might come across with a little stingy with what they’re offering, they are right to hold off from giving up a one at this stage of proceedings. If it gets beyond the draft and a deal still hasn’t been reached, then they might want to get desperate and perhaps add a few later round picks in upcoming years, but a first should absolutely be off the table, especially if they want to bring in some impact players to help Rodgers right off the bat.