Aaron Rodgers might just stay a member of the Green Bay Packers if the New York Jets don’t offer what they are looking for, claims offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.

Just when you think there is some progress being made with the Aaron Rodgers trade from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets, something will come along and make you wonder whether the deal is actually going to be done, and what is taking the whole process so long.

The most common belief at this point is that the trade will be completed at some point, either on or very near to, the NFL Draft in Kansas City in a few weeks time, with some reports suggesting that a large part of the work is done (arguably the most important part being Rodgers openly admitting he wants to play there), and that we are only down to the finer details of the deal.

But what happens if the finer details still aren’t taken care of by the time thathe the draft rolls around? Well according to Packers tackle David Bakhtiari, the men from Green Bay could throw a wildcard into the whole situation and force their quarterback into a very uncomfortable place.

Could the Green Bay Packers go rogue on Aaron Rodgers?

Speaking to Barstool Sports, the offensive tackle, who judging by his tone and his words, was kind of resigned to the fact the team are going to lose Rodgers, suggested that if the Packers don’t get what they want from the Jets, then they can simply refuse to trade the 39-year-old, even if it means that they have to pay a rather hefty penalty to make it happen.

Video: David Bakhtiari speaks about Aaron Rodgers possibly staying with the Green Bay Packers:

Would the Packers hamper Aaron Rodgers in this way?

Given the history that Rodgers and the Packers have had together, it certainly wouldn’t come as a surprise to see their relationship end in this fashion by just making him sit at home all season rather than letting him go to another team, afterall what’s one more squabble among the many others they’ve had together.

It certainly would be extreme to do, and you can’t imagine the Packers would make a move like that lightly, but if it gives them all the freedom and choices that Bakhtiari talks about, then it shouldn’t totally be ruled out as an option for them if the Jets don’t pay up.