Aaron Rodgers has been labelled delusional by Colin Cowherd following comments made by Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst.

The Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets saga has taken on many forms this offseason, but all of this pretty much started before the regular season had even finished as the quarterback gave some cryptic hints about his future as he spoke about the ‘great memories’ he’d had with the Green Bay Packers.

That was then followed by weeks of speculation before things took another twist when he announced that he was going on a ‘darkness retreat’ in order to gather his thoughts about what to do with regard to his future, during which time it became pretty apparent that the Packers were ready to move on from the four-time NFL MVP.

News of which has reportedly come as a shock to Rodgers, as he was apparently surprised to hear that the Packers had moved off of him during his darkness retreat, something that General Manager Brian Gutekunst has stated was partly Rodgers’ fault as he became very hard to access during the offseason, at which point the Packers made their decision to move on.

And Rodgers’ reaction has not sat well with Colin Cowherd.

Aaron Rodgers roasted over his version of events

Speaking on The Herd, the FOX Sports broadcaster took issue with Rodgers claiming that he was surprised, pointing out that the Packers quarterback has essentially been ‘fuzzy’ with the truth and that as a result of that, his reaction to the news comes across as delusional, because he should have been able to tell which way the wind was blowing after he cut them off from being able to contact him:

Video: Colin Cowherd discusses Aaron Rodgers’ situation with the Green Bay Packers:

Colin Cowherd has a point on Aaron Rodgers

If Gutekunst’s comments are correct and that Rodgers was basically ignoring all means of contact with them, then Cowherd is absolutely right to call Rodgers out in this way, as he should have been able to guess that the Packers were probably going to make plans without him if they didn’t know what Rodgers’ level of commitment was.

And given that Rodgers said that he was going into the retreat with 90% intention of retiring, he shouldn’t necessarily see it as an insult either because he wasn’t going to go back to them anyway. So chalk this up as another episode of drama, this one rather unnecessary, in the ongoing soap opera that has been Rodgers’ time with the Packers.