Aaron Rodgers’ trade between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets could well take place at the NFL Draft, Peter King believes.

Whilst the next big event for the National Football League (or at least it’s the next big event with a lot of media attention attached to it) is the NFL Draft in Kansas City, for teams around the league they are actually closer to getting ready for the 2023 NFL season than you might think.

Now that we’re officially in April, this is the month that teams will start to get back to offseason workouts in groups, with some of them happening as early as next week. The New York Jets begin their work on the 17th of April, and the big question is whether Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be part of the team when it all kicks off.

A report from over the weekend claimed that the two sides ‘inched closer’ to getting a deal done (which given that talks have reportedly been taking place since Super Bowl weekend, inching isn’t exactly a great sign that things will pick up asap).

And according to Peter King, that deal won’t be 100% completed for another three weeks at the minimum.

New York Jets not looking to get robbed over Aaron Rodgers

Writing in his Football Morning In America column, King believed that the trade likely won’t be completed until the second night of the draft ahead of rounds 2 & 3, before pointing out why it might be beneficial for the Jets to wait for then as a result of Rodgers’ likely plans for any offseason work:

I think the over/under date for the Aaron Rodgers trade is early evening April 28. That’s when the second round of the NFL Draft begins. That’s when the first of likely two or three draft choices to be exchanged would happen. The Jets have the 11th and 12th picks in round two, 42nd and 43rd overall, and I’d bet one of those picks will be the key to this trade getting done.

Since Rodgers would be unlikely to be at the dawn of the Jets offseason program April 17, the big date is the 28th because that’s when it’s most realistic the first draft choice would be exchanged between the teams. Rodgers would be at the mandatory minicamp from June 13 to 15, and probably at some of the OTA offseason workouts between May 22 and June 9.

A smart move by the New York Jets to wait for Aaron Rodgers

Assuming that Rodgers isn’t going to attending the first part of offseason work (which given his attitude in the past, seems highly likely), then the Jets shouldn’t be looking to give up a first-round for him as they don’t need to show much in the way of desperation to get him through the door.

And if they can keep back a first-round pick, then they can still bring in someone that can have a major impact on them right away, so once they know what they’re doing there, then they can trade away a second-round pick (and possibly more) to get the deal for Rodgers done.