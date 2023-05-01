The New York Jets might need to prepare themselves for some heartbreak when it comes to Aaron Rodgers’ future with the franchise, Peter King has claimed.

Amongst all the fuss and feather of the 2023 NFL Draft last week, we also saw the conclusion of the biggest talking point of the 2023 offseason and quite possibly the biggest drama that the NFL has seen and likely will see for some time to come.

Last Monday the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers finally came to an agreement to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers between the two sides, with the trade being made official on Wednesday. One of the bigger talking points surrounding the trade was just how much the Jets would be able to get out of Rodgers, afterall he is currently 39 and will turn 40 during the season, an age in which quarterbacks have very rarely been productive (or indeed played).

Rodgers stated that he thinks he might well stay with the team beyond the 2023 season and that this ‘isn’t a one and done’, however also followed that up by stating ‘I want to be fully committed to this season’ and Peter King thinks that the Jets might need to take heed of their quarterback’s comments, especially when combined with what he has done in the past.

Aaron Rodgers set to leave the New York Jets with regrets in 2024?

Writing in his Football Morning In America column, King referred back to previous comments that Rodgers has made and that the Jets might not be getting exactly what they bargained for in the long-run:

I assume from what Rodgers said at his press conference that he’s hoping to play a little while longer. “This isn’t one and done, in my mind,” he said, though he wouldn’t say definitively whether he’ll play in 2024. It’s probably smart that, six weeks after saying he was 90 percent sure he was going to retire, Rodgers commits to nothing beyond this year. But it’ll be a bitter pill for the Jets if this is his last season.

Do the New York Jets have a long-term backup plan in place?

It’s pretty clear that the Jets need to be in ‘win now’ mode with Rodgers, because it’s obvious that he doesn’t know exactly how long this whole stint with the team is going to last, and whilst they might have plans to utilise Zach Wilson, if he doesn’t improve on what he’s delivered so far, then they are in big trouble.

And given the fact they will more than likely surrender a first-round pick next year when and if he reaches 65% of the snaps played by the team this year, they are going to lose some important draft capital to work with when it comes to putting a team together next year.

So if this does end up being a ‘one and done’ year and they don’t win a Super Bowl, then the Jets will probably be seen as the losers in this trade.