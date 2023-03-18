Aaron Rodgers has certainly left the Green Bay Packers with a lot of memories if indeed he ends up leaving the team this offseason.

After months of waiting, various backs and forths and a trip to the wilderness to gather his thoughts (a move that apparently played a big part in his decision to carry on playing), Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced that he wanted to play for the New York Jets this season.

Obviously there is still a little to be worked out in terms of the actual trade itself, with some suggestions that it might not take place until June as it would help the Packers when it comes to sorting out his cap hit for this year as they’ll have the option to spread it out a little bit more.

But at the end of the day, it seems as if Rodgers will be a part of the Jets come opening week of the 2023 season, and he’ll leave behind more than just the thousands of yards, hundreds of touchdowns and four league MVPs at Lambeau Field, he’ll also leave behind a lot of great memories that helped turn the Packers into one of the perennial contenders for the past decade and more.

And whilst it’s hard to narrow it down, we’ve done our best to come up with the top 5 moments in Rodgers’ career with the Packers that will be around long after he eventually hangs up his boots (heads up, there’s a lot of Hail Marys in there):

5 - The Hail Mary against the Arizona Cardinals

This one came in a loss against the Arizona Cardinals, but there is still something about the fact he was able to pull this off in such a clutch situation, in a playoff game, on the road and running the wrong way for a right-hander makes it all the more impressive:

4 - Handing out a last-gasp L to the Detroit Lions

This one did end in a win, and it gave Rodgers just one of his 18 wins against the Detroit Lions, and this play is more about his escapability when he had a man holding onto him but still managing to get off the game-winning throw:

3 - Leaving it late to smoke the Chicago Bears

The Bears-Packers rivalry is one of the greatest in the sport, and it meant even more in 2013 when the division title was on the line, but Rodgers made sure it would head to Lambeau as he delivered a dagger into the hearts of Bears fans with this play in the dying seconds:

2 - Silencing the Dallas Cowboys on their home turf

Much like the play against the Cardinals, this one gets a lot of attention for the fact it happened right at the end of the game when his team needed him the most, getting them in position to kick the game-winning field goal on the next play to send the Dallas Cowboys packing:

1 - A super performance in the Super Bowl

With all the numbers that Rodgers has put up over his career, you’d think he’d have made it to more than one Super Bowl, but sadly he’s so far he’s only 1-0, but at least he came out on the winning side against the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Now the only question is, what sort of memories is he going to make when he’s with the Jets, and will any of them be able to top what he achieved in Green Bay?