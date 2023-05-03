Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been a member of the New York Jets for a week and he is already having a pretty major impact on the team’s finances.

The Aaron Rodgers trade between the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers will probably go down as the biggest trade in the history of the National Football League. That title had previously been held by the ‘Herschel Walker Trade’ between the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings.

That one gets a lot of attention for the sheer number of picks that were used in order to make the deal happen, and the subsequent championships that the Cowboys managed to get out of them, whereas there has arguably never been a trade for a player as talented as Rodgers that has garnered this much attention (yes, Joe Montana was traded from the San Francisco 49ers to the Kansas City Chiefs, but there just simply wasn’t the coverage on all the multiple platforms back then).

And whilst the Jets would have made the trade hoping that Rodgers will come to help them win a championship, something that hasn’t been done since 1968, he’s already making his mark on the team’s bank account before he’s even managed a snap in the green uniform.

Aaron Rodgers leaving the New York Jets rolling in it

According to a report from Sportico (via Front Office Sports), the Jets have seen a major boost in both ticket sales and merchandise being moved over the past couple of weeks. The report claims:

New season ticket and suite sales for the Jets so far this offseason are up 400% compared to all of last year… While the Green Bay Packers finalized its trade to send Rodgers to the Jets on April 24, the Jets saw a 250% increase in new ticket sales since March 15, when the star quarterback said he wanted to be traded to the Jets on the Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers has also fueled a surge in Jets jersey and apparel sales. According to the report, E-commerce sales for the Jets team store from Fanatics jumped more than $1.2 million in the first 48 hours of the Rodgers trade.

The report also notes that “the Jets have also become a priority for national TV spots since acquiring the future Hall of Fame quarterback. Rodgers could spur the Jets to play six games broadcasted in prime time this upcoming season after the team was featured in just one nationally televised game last season.”

A boost, but not the end goal for Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets

It certainly is good to see that Rodgers is having some sort of effect on the team right now, because let’s face it after the past few years for Jets fans, they need something to look forward to and are clearly going to take advantage of every minute that they have of seeing Rodgers play for their team.

But at the end of the day, this will only be seen as a success if they go on to win the Super Bowl, and that is where the attention needs to go. It’s good to see that Rodgers is getting some work in with his new teammates already, something he was unwilling to do in Green Bay, and hopefully that will pay dividends for them by the time the season starts, but the organisation needs to make sure that they have everything else in place to make his time there successful.