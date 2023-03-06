NFL reporter Mike Florio has spoken about Aaron Rodgers and the bold steps he could go to leave the Green Bay Packers this offseason

Aaron Rodgers could follow in the footsteps of his former Green Bay Packers mentor Brett Favre this offseason and pull some drastic moves in order to change teams, Mike Florio believes.

The situation surrounding Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has pretty much dominated the vast majority of off the field news since the end of the season (in fact it was a talking point even before then), and it seems as if it isn’t going to be going anywhere anytime soon.

Despite reports, most notably from Adam Schefter hinting that the Packers are seemingly done with him, there are also some suggestions that they would be willing to take him back, and with Rodgers himself not giving much away about his intentions, we still don’t know what the end result is going to be.

And with the constant uncertainty leaving the Packers in limbo about who to prepare for at quarterback next year, it might well be that they are making plans that Rodgers could end up scuppering one way or the other when he does make his decision.

And Mike Florio thinks that there could be one way for Rodgers to have a huge amount of control over his future if he doesn’t like how the Packers are going to handle it.

Could Aaron Rodgers take the biggest leap of faith?

Writing for ProFootballTalk, Florio suggested that Rodgers could go the same way that Brett Favre did during his time with the Packers, by announcing his retirement, then coming back a little bit later. Florio pointed out that not only would it give Rodgers some control, but also allow him to skip part of the preseason that he hasn’t been too enamoured with in the past:

Rodgers could retire, and then he could unretire later.

While no one knows what Rodgers will do, the current posture of his situation is consistent with the possibility that he’d walk away from the Packers now — and that he’d do an about-face at a time that would force the team to either release him or to trade him to a team other than the Jets or the Raiders, the two franchises that have been most closely tied to him. If the Packers don’t want Rodgers to stay… this would be one way for Rodgers to take control of the situation.

If Rodgers wants to keep playing but doesn’t want to embrace the offseason program with the Packers or any team, the easiest way to skip out on OTAs would be to walk out on football entirely. Then, instead of being hounded by the New York media and taking back-page slings and arrows for choosing peyote (or some other hallucinogen) over his playbook, Rodgers will get no criticism. He’d be retired.

Maybe Rodgers believes that, regardless of the teams that would welcome him to town now, there will be teams that would love to add him if he unretires later. He’s Aaron Rodgers, not some middle-of-the-pack afterthought.

Aaron Rodgers could make the same mistake twice

Given that Rodgers missed a large chunk of work last offseason, something which some people felt was a reason for their struggles early in the season, whilst Rodgers might get some control over the situation, it might not be the best idea for him to start off with his new team making the same mistake that cost him last year.

So if he does go this route, he’d need to make sure he came back still with enough time to become familiar with his team, otherwise he risks the whole thing being a waste of time and possibly forcing his legacy to take a hit as a result if he struggles again in 2023.