Highlights The New York Jets have struggled since 2011 due to their inability to find a quarterback who can elevate the team.

The Jets were hopeful when they traded for Aaron Rodgers, but his season-ending Achilles injury was a major setback.

Despite the injury, Rodgers plans to come back this season and is targeting a mid-December return, which gives hope to Jets fans.

From 1997 through 2011, the New York Jets had a very competitive football team. The squad went to three AFC Championship games in that time period and regularly made the playoffs. Since then, the team has been quite poor, missing the postseason each year. The biggest issue has been their inability to find a quarterback who can take them to the next level.

However, things have been moving in a positive direction for Gang Green over the last few years. Head Coach Robert Saleh has built a tremendous defense that is one of the best in the league. Joe Douglas, the general manager, has hit on several draft picks, including cornerback Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, defensive end Jermaine Johnson, and running back Breece Hall.

The Jets finished 7-10 in 2022. While the team had talent all over the roster, they were undone by the terrible play of quarterback Zach Wilson, who has not developed the way the team thought he would when they selected him second overall in 2021.

Read more: Why Jets head coach Robert Saleh should consider benching Zach Wilson

Enter Aaron Rodgers

After 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, both Aaron Rodgers and the team decided that it was time for a change. The Jets quickly seized on the opportunity, believing that Rodgers could take this roster to the next level. The team's top brass was able to convince the quarterback of their plan, and he requested a trade to New York.

The trade was completed and things were looking up for the Jets. Rodgers bought into the team concept, attending offseason workouts and developing strong relationships with the young players on the team. While some thought the quarterback would only play a year or so, Rodgers began to hint that he would play multiple seasons in New York. Excitement for the team was at a fever pitch.

A terrible injury

Rodgers played sparingly during the preseason, though he did participate in a few drives against the New York Giants, throwing a touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson. After that, he was essentially hermetically sealed so that he could be ready for the regular season.

The NFL certainly believed that the Jets would become one of the league's top teams. While they had been playing in one or two prime-time games each season, they were scheduled for several during the 2023 campaign. The first of those games would come against the rival Buffalo Bills on Monday night in Week 1.

In that game, however, Rodgers was injured on his fourth snap—and the injury was among the worst that an athlete could suffer: a ruptured Achilles. The team resigned itself to the idea that they would be without their prized offseason addition for the remainder of the year.

Zach Wilson has not progressed

When the Jets brought in Rodgers to replace Wilson, they made the decision to keep the young quarterback on the roster. Rodgers was keen to work with Wilson and the thought was that having the veteran quarterback around could salvage the younger signal-caller's quickly devolving career.

But Wilson, who was benched numerous times in 2022, has not been able to take advantage of the opportunity. It hasn't all been Wilson's fault. The offensive line has been ravaged by injuries and Wilson is often facing intense pressure. And the young quarterback has also improved in some areas. His completion percentage is way up and his interceptions are way down. Still, Wilson is not performing at a level that could help the Jets get into the playoffs.

There have been many calls for the Jets to bench Wilson and replace him with a different quarterback, but the options are not great. The third-string quarterback is Tim Boyle, who hasn't shown much in his career. Trevor Siemian, who was signed after Rodgers was hurt, is another uninspiring but less mistake-prone option.

Rodgers' stunning claim

Aaron Rodgers will soon turn 40 years old and has had a Hall of Fame tenure in the NFL. No one would have been surprised if he decided now was the time to call it a career. But the New York Jet has taken things in the opposite direction. Not only is he planning on playing next year, he has been relentlessly working to come back this year.

Just a few short weeks after having his Achilles tendon repaired, the quarterback was on the field throwing and catching passes. This was stunning, considering most players need significant time to rehab from the injury before they can even think about stepping back on a field. But the surprises have continued.

During Week 10's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, NBC's Melissa Stark reported that Rodgers was targeting mid-December to come back to the team. Stark told viewers, "He said, ‘I know it sounds insane, but you do a good surgery, you have a good patient, it makes this possible."

And in a weekly spot with Pat McAfee, Rodgers told his friend:

Nothing’s changed as far as my timeline. We’ve gotta be in the mix and I’ve gotta be healthy and I definitely still want to come back.

Of course, a lot can go wrong between now and then, but these words are certainly music to the ears of Jets fans. And if Rodgers comes good on these claims and plays just a few months after such an Achilles injury, the world of sports medicine will surely be turned on its head.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: 5 most memorable onside kicks of all-time