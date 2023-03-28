Aaron Rodgers’ trade between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets appears to be taking some shape, according to Charles Robinson.

When all of this is said and done, the Aaron Rodgers saga could quite possibly go down as one of the biggest trades in NFL history. Whilst there is the famous Herschel Walker Trade between the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings back in the late 1980s that set the stage for the Cowboys dynasty of the 1990s, given the media attention surrounding it, the player being traded and how long it has been drawn out for, this one might just take the cake.

The New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers have supposedly been negotiating for some time now, and it appeared as though things were at a standstill as both sides tried to work out exactly what the value of Rodgers would be, with the Packers likely leaning on his ability over the past few years, whilst the Jets possibly would have had some concerns given his age.

Now though it appears as though there has been something of a breakthrough in recent days (perhaps helped by the fact the two sides are together at the NFL league owners meeting).

New York Jets looking for a safe return on Aaron Rodgers

Writing for Yahoo.com, writer Charles Robinson claimed that the majority of the framework has been figured out, and that the only thing left to be sorted out was what pick the Jets might get back if Rodgers makes this year a one-and-done in New York:

The trade is currently orbiting a deal that would swap Rodgers for two high draft picks, according to multiple sources who spoke with Yahoo Sports. The sources characterized a deal as getting “closer” despite stiff negotiation over how those picks would stack up and whether the package would include “give back” protection for the Jets if Rodgers does not play beyond the 2023 season.

As it stands, talks are focused on the Jets dealing two picks for the Packers quarterback — one second-round pick in next month's NFL Draft, and another second-rounder in 2024 that could graduate to a first-round pick with “achievable” team performance escalators. An example of such an escalator would be if the Jets were to host a home divisional playoff game or advance to the AFC championship game. A sticking point in the talks is the Jets seeking an element of protection built into the trade, specifically one that sends some 2025 draft compensation to New York from Green Bay if Rodgers does not play in 2024 and beyond.

A risk worth taking for Aaron Rodgers?

You can see why the Jets might want to strategise this way, as it does afford them some protection to go and get someone else in the future should Rodgers only make it a one-year affair, but at the same time when you take on someone like Rodgers and his age, you know that it is going to be a short-term thing.

So should the team be looking that far in the future in order to get them some protection, or do they risk ruining the whole thing by asking for a little bit too much. We think that they should probably be willing to let that last pick slide if they are to get Rodgers on board, as it isn’t worth losing the whole deal over.