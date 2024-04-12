Highlights Aaron Rodgers thought his career was over after an Achilles injury, leading to a momentary ego death.

Despite a difficult rehab process, Rodgers regained love for the game, calling football his happy place.

Jets fans can relax, as Rodgers is back to football 100%, aiming for a successful season with the team.

ESPN might have canceled Aaron Rodgers' weekly therapy sessions on their airwaves, but there’s no stopping the NFL’s resident diva.

On a two-hour I Can Fly podcast, the New York Jets quarterback unloaded his feelings. The 40-year-old admitted that he thought his career was done for after the Achilles tear he suffered four plays into the 2023 campaign:

I was really thinking, this is it. You don't come back from this injury.

Of course, it was never actually over for Rodgers, since we all had to hear about him “trying something no one else has” as he attempted to complete his Achilles rehab in just four months. Naturally, it amounted to nothing, since the Jets took a predictable nose dive with Zach Wilson taking the snaps and the team was out of playoff contention by December.

Here’s what else Rodgers confessed in his emotional interview.

Aaron Rodgers Reveals Mindset Following Achilles Injury

Rodgers found himself in one of his darkest moments

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

They say you can go from the toast of the town to a footnote faster than a New York minute in the Big Apple. Rodgers found that out the hard way:

I had this incredible offseason experience in a new city, a new town, with new teammates, a new organization, an owner for the first time, and really falling back in love with the game that I first fell in love with when I was five years old. It was absolutely beautiful and special and deep and rich and yummy, and just incredible. And then, one of the most heartbreaking nights of my life, when I played four plays. Talk about an ego death.

Luckily for Rodgers, his ego is more resilient than Lord Voldemort. Despite a difficult rehab process, he rediscovered his love for the game:

Football is my happy place. That's where I feel most in control of my athletic ability. I missed that last year, I really, really missed it. My heart was broken. I'm excited about taking the field one more time and—not life or death—going to battle with my guys. As s---ty as it was—and it was the most heartbreaking thing that's ever happened to me—all the miracles that happened along the way never would've happened.

In the interview, he also admitted that he was a “finalist” for fellow publicity hound Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential campaign. However, Jets fans can rest easy knowing Jets owner Woody Johnson announced:

[Rodgers] is getting back to football 100 percent. He never left football. That was a momentary distraction, maybe like going in the dark room or whatever. But he's back 100 percent.

With all their offseason additions, this will either be the best Jets season in history or the worst, with no in-between, just how New Yorkers like it.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Aaron Rodgers threw more interceptions (13) in his final campaign with the Packers than in any other season apart from his first as a starter in 2008. In that 2022 campaign, he also posted his lowest yards per game mark (217.4), his lowest passer rating (91.1), his second-fewest TDs for a full season (26), and his second-lowest yards per attempt (6.8).

The Jets were left in the lurch after Rodgers' injury to start the 2023 campaign, as they did not have a serviceable backup QB plan in place. Zach Wilson struggled mightily (who saw that coming?) and has been given permission to seek a trade after New York signed a more proven and reliable entity, Tyrod Taylor, to take over backup duties behind Rodgers for 2024.

