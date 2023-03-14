New York Jets players had some rather interesting responses to reports that Aaron Rodgers’ move to the team had been made official.

Whilst nothing has been made official, reading the tea leaves it is easy to deduce that Aaron Rodgers will become a member of the New York Jets in the very near future, with reports from the Green Bay Packers side of things claiming that the team have already ‘moved on’ from him as their quarterback.

Combine that with the fact the Jets are the only team that have made some serious moves to try and bring him on board this offseason, and it seems as if Rodgers only has two options remaining, move to the Jets, or retire and ride off into the sunset.

Well as free agency opened up yesterday, it appeared as if the former was in the books, and it caught a number of the players on the Jets team slightly off guard.

New York Jets players jumping the gun a little bit?

Broadcaster Trey Wingo, who had broke the news earlier in the month that Rodgers and the Jets had held conversations with one another, appeared to break more news on the matter during the early stages of free agency, as he claimed that the move was finished:

Now this proved not to be the case, and we are still awaiting Rodgers’ decision at time of writing, but even though the Jets team didn’t make anything official, that didn’t stop a number of Jets players from having their say on the matter, as they couldn’t contain themselves with how happy they were that the veteran QB was on the way:

Jets players just throwing an olive branch out there?

Whilst obviously this came to nothing on the night, it does at least give Rodgers a little extra something to think about knowing that he has teammates that are going to be excited to work with him, something that he might have lost during his time with the Packers.

And it might well be that these tweets are the one thing that tips him over the edge and makes him sign with the Jets rather than retiring or forcing the Packers to take him back once again. EIther way, we just hope that this whole thing is over as soon as possible because it’s getting really hard to concentrate or indeed care (at least from a personal perspective) about what’s going on. We just want it finished.