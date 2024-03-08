Highlights Aaron Rodgers aspires to play 2-4 more seasons and understands the need for luck in longevity.

Rodgers is determined and diligent in recovery, aiming to return to the field post-injury.

The Jets will focus on solidifying the offensive line for their 40-year-old quarterback.

There used to be a time when quarterback careers would practically be over by the time a player turned 40, but Tom Brady was able to reverse that trend, and Aaron Rodgers may want to follow in his footsteps. The New York Jets' quarterback recently claimed that he wants to play for two to four more seasons. The quarterback told podcast host Eddie Bravo:

I'm hopeful I can play two or three or four more years but you need to have some good fortune in there to.

Rodgers has already shown that he is willing to put in serious work in order to get back on the field. The quarterback was close to returning to the field last season after suffering a devastating Achilles injury on the first drive with his new team.

The Jets' high hopes collapsed in game one

The team's season was lost after Rodgers was injured

After spending the first 18 years of his career with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers was traded to the Jets last spring. The team was confident that the quarterback was the missing piece to place around their talented defense and skill players like Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall.

The hopes were short-lived, though, as the star quarterback suffered an Achilles injury on the first drive of the season. The team then turned to former first-round selection Zach Wilson, who struggled to move the team's offense.

New York will return much of their team from the 2023 season, including Hall and Wilson. During this offseason, the Jets will focus on building an offensive line that can help protect their now 40-year-old quarterback.

There is precedent for a quarterback playing well into his mid-40s

Tom Brady had an incredibly effective season as a 45-year-old in 2022

It used to be unthinkable that a quarterback could be effective into his mid-40s. Today's advances in exercise science have changed that, and Brady is the best example of this phenomenon.

During the 2022 season, which he played at 45 years old, Brady completed 66.8% of his throws for 4,694 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. In his age-44 season, Brady led the NFL in passing yards with 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns.

Successful QB Campaigns After Turning 40 Stat Drew Brees - age 41 (2020 Tom Brady - age 45 (2022 Completion % 70.5 66.8 Passing Yards 2,942 4,6942 Passing TDs 24 25 INTs 6 9

Drew Brees was another example of a quarterback who thrived as he got older. The New Orleans Saints' legend played the 2020 season at 41 years old and completed 70.5% of his passes that year for 2,942 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Before Tom Brady broke the record in 2022, the oldest quarterback to start an NFL game was the Atlanta Falcons' Steve DeBerg, who was 44 years and 342 days old when he played in December 1998.

Although it will be difficult for Rodgers to return from an injury as serious as an Achilles tear at his age, legends like Brees and Brady have paved the way for late-career success. According to Rodgers himself, his career is far from over, so it will be interesting to see how the future Hall of Fame member bounces back in 2024.

