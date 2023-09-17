Highlights Half of the NFL's stadiums continue to use turf for their fields despite the injury concerns, especially at MetLife Stadium in New York, where two teams play

MetLife Stadium replaced its AstroTurf with FieldTurf, which is supposedly softer, but the injuries continue to occur

Many Giants players have suffered ACL injuries on the turf in recent years, and an especially injury-riddled game for the 49ers at MetLife in 2020 sparked an investigation by the NFL

When Aaron Rodgers' first season with the New York Jets was ended prematurely by an Achilles injury in the first quarter of the first game, the debate returned to the dangers of artificial turf. The injury happened at MetLife Stadium as Rodgers rolled out and got wrapped up by Bills offseason addition Leonard Floyd on New York's fourth offensive snap.

It's important to note that this was not the same AstroTurf that caused several injuries in the past. That is a form of NFL turf called slit film turf. MetLife Stadium changed it out with something called FieldTurf, which is softer than other forms of artificial turf.

This was supposed to limit game day injuries, however, with Rodgers injured, the NFLPA has called on all stadiums to go full grass, and it is because of the alarming history of injuries that have taken place on artificial turf. At this point, 30 of the NFL's 15 stadiums continue to use turf, while the other half uses grass. Here are just a few of the injuries that have happened on the MetLife turf in recent years.

Aaron Rodgers

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Despite MetLife Stadium replacing its AstroTurf with FieldTurf, the first home game of the campaign for the New York Jets still ended with their franchise quarterback down and out for the season. However, not everyone was quick to blame the turf for this injury.

"If it was a non-contact injury, then I think that would be something to discuss, obviously,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said (via NBC). “But that was kind of forceable, I think that was trauma-induced." Despite that, the NFLPA wants changes made now to all the NFL stadiums using artificial turf and many players were disappointed to see another guy go down at MetLife.

Kyle Fuller & Ju'Waun James

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports



The change to the artificial turf at MetLife came after two high-profile injuries on the field in 2022. One of these was to Baltimore Ravens cornerback Kyle Fuller. The veteran was covering Elijah Moore in a game against the Jets when he tore his left ACL on a non-contact injury. Ravens coach John Harbaugh blamed the turf and said that Fuller landed the wrong way, which caused the injury.

"He got pushed off and just landed the wrong way," Harbaugh said (via ESPN). "And the turf doesn't usually give as much as grass. So that's what happened."

In the exact same game, offensive tackle Ju'Wuan James also fell to an injury on the MetLife turf field. James suffered the same injury that took out Aaron Rodgers this season, tearing his Achilles tendon while blocking on a play in the second quarter. This was hard luck for James, as he sat out the 2020 season during the pandemic and then tore his Achilles while practicing in 2021. Due to that series of unfortunate events, he has barely played over the past three years and has not yet found a home for the 2023 season.

Sterling Shepard

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com-USA TODAY NETWORK



The New York football teams are clearly not immune to the injuries on their own artificial turf. Last season, Giants receiver Sterling Shepard also tore his ACL on his home turf in a non-contact injury. This came in a Week 3 game against the division rival Dallas Cowboys and Shepard said he partially tore his ACL on one play and then, two plays later, it just popped, and he was lost for the rest of the season.

"We all love playing on grass. It’s just a little bit more forgiving than turf is," Shepard said (via Sports Illustrated). "At times, your foot can get stuck in the turf. I think all around, it’s better on bodies to play on grass. But I’m not in the decision room or making that decision."

Wan'Dale Robinson & More Giants In 2022

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports



Sterling Shepard wasn't the only Giants wide receiver to go down in 2022 while playing at MetLife. Wan'Dale Robinson also saw his season come to an early end a couple of months after Shepard. The rookie was playing against the Detroit Lions in Week 11 when he fell to the ground at the start of the fourth quarter and grabbed his knee. Immediately, there were concerns that the injury was bad and those proved accurate as he joined Shepard on the IR with a torn ACL. In the same game, Giants' cornerback Adoree' Jackson suffered a sprained MCL as well.

In 2022, the Giants saw six players suffer a torn ACL, which is the most in the NFL for that kind of injury. How much of this is based on artificial turf is where the debate lies. The other Giants that suffered the dreaded torn ACL in 2022 were linebacker Darrian Beavers, offensive lineman Marcus McKethan, defensive lineman D.J. Davidson, and cornerback Aaron Robinson. Only Davidson was injured outside MetLife Stadium.

Jabrill Peppers

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-USA TODAY NETWORK



The New York Giants had another bad injury at home in 2021. A 2017 first round pick of the Cleveland Browns and a 2021 team captain for the Giants, safety Jabrill Peppers also tore his ACL while playing on the MetLife turf. The safety went down in a Week 7 game with the Carolina Panthers in 2021 at the tail end of a punt return. He was set to have a huge season in New York, but what was first diagnosed as a high ankle sprain ended up as yet another ACL tear on the turf in New York. It also marked the end of his career with the Giants, who released him following the season.

Nick Bosa

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-Imagn Content Services, LLC



MetLife Stadium's bad reputation goes back even further. In 2020, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was coming off an impressive rookie season where he finished with nine sacks. He was looking to have a big sophomore year, but those aspirations were thwarted in just the second game of the season when the 49ers went on the road to play the Jets and the MetLife turf monster claimed his ACL as well.

Solomon Thomas & More

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports



Solomon Thomas tore his ACL in the same game at MetLife. It was terrible timing for Thomas, who was in a prove-it contract year with the San Francisco 49ers, who didn't pick up his fifth-year option. Thomas had this one chance to show other teams he deserved a spot on their roster. 49 plays into his season, Thomas' chance was gone. It was a costly drive, as Thomas was lost on the same series that saw Bosa carted off.

Interestingly, Thomas ended up going back to play on the artificial turf at MetLife Stadium when he signed with the Jets and said that he and the turf had "made amends." However, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Raheem Mostert also suffered leg injuries in that same 2020 game, a spate that led the NFL to begin their investigation into the safety of the MetLife Stadium turf.

Eli Manning Disagrees With Turf Complaints

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com-Imagn Content Services, LLC



Interestingly, one of the most famous players to play at MetLife Stadium has stood up and supported the use of turf in New York. Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning said that it's important to have artificial turf in places like New York because of concerns about field conditions during bad weather games. He looks at places like Pittsburgh and Chicago where real grass is used, and the fields can get pretty mucked up when it's raining or snowing.

"The Giants played in that same stadium in a big rainstorm," Manning said (via CBS Sports). "If you played that game, and you had to play another game on Monday night on the same field, it would be ripped up and muddy and wet and all messed up anyway. So I think it eliminates that."

Games like the 2007 primetime matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field which ended 3-0 and is now referred to as the "Mud Bowl" because of brutally muddy conditions do somewhat support Manning's theory, though if it's player safety and not field conditions that are the priority, it seems clear that players prefer grass to turf due to those mounting injury concerns.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

