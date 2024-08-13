Highlights West Ham sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka for £15m on a seven-year deal from Manchester United.

The English defender had one-year left on his deal at Old Trafford.

Tim Steidten is delighted to add Premier League experience to the West Ham squad.

West Ham United have officially confirmed the signing of Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who joins the club on a seven-year deal for a fee of £15m.

Wan-Bissaka found himself competing with Diogo Dalot at Old Trafford during his time at the club, meaning it was always difficult for him to be a regular starter. With his contract expiring next summer, the Red Devils have opted to cash in to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

The Hammers have swooped in and secured his signature, bringing in Wan-Bissaka who once cost Manchester United £50m. Julen Lopetegui's side lost Ben Johnson earlier in the transfer window after his contract expired, meaning Wan-Bissaka will now compete with Vladamir Coufal for a place in the side.

West Ham Announce Wan-Bissaka Signing

He will join for a fee of £15m

West Ham have now officially announced the signing of Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United, who will join the club on a seven-year contract. Speaking on the move, Wan-Bissaka said...

“It was a no brainer for me to join West Ham – I’m excited and happy to be here. It’s an amazing feeling to be back in London, and I’m excited for what’s coming. I was born here, so I know the ins and outs of London, which plays a big part in my life, so to be back playing in this city means a lot to me."

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Manchester United Stats (2023-24 Premier League) Games 22 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.61 Tackles per 90 2.12 Interceptions per 90 2.07 Aerial duels won per 90 1.06

The Athletic confirmed earlier this week that a fee had been agreed for around £15m. The 26-year-old underwent his medical down in London on Monday before finalising a move, despite a slight complication that meant his original medical was delayed from Sunday.

The Hammers endured a difficult season previously, conceding more goals than they would have hoped, but Tim Steidten and his recruitment team have acted fast to improve their defence. Wan-Bissaka joins Jean-Clair Todibo and Max Kilman at the London Stadium as defensive reinforcements this summer.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: West Ham conceded the fourth most goals in the Premier League last season (74).

Steidten Has His Say on Wan-Bissaka

He's pleased to get this over the line

Speaking on the latest addition to the squad, Tim Steidten is delighted to see Wan-Bissaka arrive through the door. He said...

“I am delighted we’ve been able to get the deal to sign Aaron over the line. He’s exactly the type of player we’re looking to attract to this Club in the prime years of his career. He’s an incredibly talented defender who we rate very highly – superb in one-on-one situations. He’s versatile too, which is clearly another positive. He’s played over 170 Premier League games during his career – he knows the division inside-out."

The Hammers clearly wanted to add some real Premier League experience after adding the likes of Todibo and Guido Rodriguez, who are yet to ply their trade in England.

