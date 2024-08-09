Highlights Man United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s move to West Ham United is ‘complicated’.

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s move to West Ham United is "complicated", transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Wan-Bissaka remains Julen Lopetegui’s priority target at right-back as the Hammers continue talks with the 26-year-old regarding a summer switch to the London Stadium.

According to Romano, Wan-Bissaka’s transfer is "a complicated deal to get over the line", despite the Manchester United player eyeing a move away from Old Trafford ahead of his contract’s expiry in June 2025.

The Englishman has emerged as a primary target for the Hammers after they failed to reach an agreement with Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui, who is expected to replace the Englishman at Old Trafford.

Busy with several deals since the start of August, West Ham have been one of the most active clubs in the market recently, with OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo set to become their latest signing, with an announcement planned for Friday night..

The French centre-back has travelled to London for a medical on Friday and could soon become West Ham’s seventh acquisition of the summer, following the arrivals of Wes Foderingham, Luis Guilherme, Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Füllkrug, and Guido Rodríguez.

Wan-Bissaka ‘Priority’ for West Ham

Continuing talks with Manchester United ace

Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, revealed that Wan-Bissaka remains a priority for West Ham at right-back, despite recent stories linking the club with several other names:

“Talks with Aaron Wan-Bissaka continue for West Ham, and he remains their priority for the right-back position, although it is a complicated deal to get over the line.”

According to MailOnline, United want to recoup around £18 million for Wan-Bissaka, who has been described as a "monster" and looks set to leave the club five seasons after signing from Crystal Palace in 2019.

Under Erik ten Hag, the Englishman has struggled for playing time in recent years and has fallen down the pecking order behind Portuguese international Diogo Dalot.

Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier is thought to be among the alternatives for West Ham if their pursuit of Wan-Bissaka falls through, although Newcastle boss Eddie Howe would prefer to keep his captain.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Manchester United Stats (2023-24 Premier League) Games 22 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.61 Tackles per 90 2.12 Interceptions per 90 2.07 Aerial duels won per 90 1.06

Lopetegui is keen to address the right-back situation at the London Stadium before the transfer window slams shut, as he looks to bring in a competitor for Vladimir Coufal.

West Ham were left short of options on the right after Ben Johnson left on a free transfer last month, agreeing on a four-year deal with Premier League returnees Ipswich Town.

West Ham Close to Todibo Deal

After hijacking Juventus’ move

West Ham United are close to signing Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo after hijacking Juventus’ move for the 24-year-old, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Hammers have made significant progress on the deal in recent days, convincing Todibo to join despite him initially preferring a switch to Serie A giants Juventus.

Todibo could soon form a new defensive partnership with former Wolves captain Max Kilman, who joined on a seven-year deal last month.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-08-24.