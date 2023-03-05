Aaron Wan-Bissaka could still have a part to play at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka does still have a 'part to play' as Erik ten Hag 'really likes him at the moment', Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old has been heavily rotated with Diogo Dalot under Ten Hag, and it now appears he could be in the fold going forward.

Manchester United news - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

United faced fellow Premier League side West Ham in the FA Cup on Wednesday night, where Wan-Bissaka was an unused substitute, as per FotMob. With Dalot seemingly first-choice, it may come as a bit of a concern to Wan-Bissaka that he wasn't given a chance in an FA Cup fixture, with Ten Hag opting to rest the likes of Casemiro, Marcus Rashford, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, but not Dalot.

A report from Football Insider recently claimed that a return to Crystal Palace could be possible for Wan-Bissaka at the end of the season. The report claims that Ten Hag is considering signing a new right-back in the summer transfer window, which could push Wan-Bissaka further down the pecking order.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano claimed that United were looking to sign a right-back in January, but the upturn in the form of Wan-Bissaka convinced them to keep their chequebook closed for the time being.

What has Taylor said about Wan-Bissaka?

Speaking to GIVEMSPORT about Wan-Bissaka after Manchester United's victory over West Ham in the FA Cup, Taylor suggested that Wan-Bissaka still has a 'part to play' at the club.

He said: "I wouldn't read too much into the fact that he didn't come on. I still feel like he's got a part to play.

"But, obviously, it does boil down to the players. Are the two full-backs going to want to continue jostling with each other, or do they want a clear run as the number one?

"I think Wan-Bissaka may potentially move on, but I think it's too early to say the writing is on the wall. I think Ten Hag really likes him at the moment."

Should Wan-Bissaka be looking to move on?

Wan-Bissaka has managed just seven Premier League starts so far this season, as per FBRef. Despite being superior to Dalot in tackles won, interceptions and clearances per 90 minutes this season, the Portuguese defender has started 16 Premier League games under Ten Hag.

If it's true that United are going to be in the market for a new right-back in the summer transfer window, then it could make sense for Wan-Bissaka to seek a new challenge.

Wan-Bissaka signed for United for a fee totalling £50m, according to Sky Sports, so it could be difficult for them to recoup the money the paid for him.