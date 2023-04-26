Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has only been dribbled past once this season.

Known for his superb 1 v1 ability, he recently came out on top of the best Premier League defenders in these situations, scoring an impressive 93.8%.

His compatriot James Maddison took to Twitter to praise Wan-Bissaka, as he said: "AWB is ridiculously good at 1 v 1 defending. Probably the best in the world bar none. So many wingers run out of ideas when playing directly against him."

That 6.2% is thanks to Emmanuel Dennis, who dribbled past the defender during United's 3-0 win in the Premier League back in December

But did he?

Footage has emerged of the time when Dennis knocked Wan-Bissaka’s flawless success rate down a peg and fans don’t seem to be too pleased that it counted.

Video: Watch Emmanuel Dennis 'dribble past' Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Fans react

The video shows Nottingham Forest forward Dennis supposedly ‘dribbling’ past the Englishman

But it has divided opinion among fans of whether it should have counted.

Many reactions were outraged that the dribble in question was even registered as successful, as Wan-Bissaka can be seen marshalling him away from United’s half before Dennis lays it off to another Forest player.

At first, Wan-Bissaka loses out the ground duel through a misplaced touch but makes up for his mistake by busting a gut to recover.

One fan said: “Imagine this being the only time you’ve been dribbled past in the whole season. AWB is clear.”

“People’s definition of dribbled past is very funny to me,” one added, with another fan saying:”

Another fan took a dig at Virgil van Dijk, who finished the 2018/19 season without being dribbled past, after viewing the footage.

“If that counts as a dribble we need to revisit that van Dijk season because this is not being dribbled past, never in a million years”

Another agreed: “If this is what dribbled past looks like that Van Dijk stat a couple years back is MADDD”

It most likely will never happen, but they do have a point as it doesn’t seem as the United defender gets dribbled past in this particular moment.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s future at Manchester United

Whether he remains in Manchester for next season remains to be seen but has shown himself in his best light recently.

Despite sharing the load with fellow right-back Diogo Dalot, ‘The Spider’ has remained solid in his defensive duties and improved his ability to help forward, which has impressed the manager.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Man United tackling Mohamed Salah of Liverpool

With Reece James teetering on the edge of the injury list and Trent Alexander-Arnold enduring a poorer season – by his own standards – Wan-Bissaka will hope Gareth Southgate has been watching.

United are currently working with slim pickings in the defensive areas through injuries to both Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Dalot has been used as a left-back due to unavailability, as Luke Shaw has shifted infield to fill the gap in the centre. This may be a regular occurrence as we see out the rest of the season.