Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka hasn't always been a guaranteed starter at Old Trafford, but Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils could start negotiations to tie him down to a new contract.

Wan-Bissaka has been a pivotal figure for the Manchester club throughout the years, yet he has faced challenges in fully solidifying his position as the right-back due to Diogo Dalot competing with him for the position. Erik ten Hag has often rotated the two, with Dalot sometimes featuring as a makeshift left-back.

Back in January, United exercised the option to extend Wan-Bissaka's contract by an extra year, with the 26-year-old's deal due to expire in the summer. Now, the Red Devils could begin negotiations to tie the defender down to a long-term contract, considering his importance to ten Hag's side. Wan-Bissaka was attracting interest during the January window, but United opted to keep him at Old Trafford for the remainder of the season.

Wan-Bissaka a target for Al-Nassr

According to The Telegraph, Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr were considering a move to sign Wan-Bissaka in the winter, but a deal failed to materialise. Whether United told the Middle Eastern outfit that Wan-Bissaka wasn't for sale is unknown, but talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils didn't envisage a scenario where the right-back would depart.

Wan-Bissaka vs Dalot - Man Utd 2023/2024 Stats Wan-Bissaka Dalot Appearances 10 (2) 189(1) Goals 0 1 Assists 1 1 Tackles Per Game 2.1 2.3 Interceptions Per Game 1.7 1 Key Passes Per Game 0.4 1 Dribbles Per Game 0.8 0.8 Match Rating 6.76 6.90 All statistics via WhoScored - as of 02/02/2024

Wan-Bissaka moved to Old Trafford for a fee which could reach £50m, so it's understandable that United want to protect their asset and tie him down to a longer deal. The former Crystal Palace defender hasn't exactly set the world alight, despite being an important player, so they'd struggle to make their money back if they decided to offload the right-back.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects United to undergo negotiations with Wan-Bissaka regarding a new contract over the next few weeks. If the Manchester club did receive a significant offer which allowed them to invest further in the squad, then it shouldn't be a surprise if they did cash in. As per ESPN, ten Hag's side are considering offering Wan-Bissaka as part of a deal to bring Michael Olise to Old Trafford.

Dharmesh Sheth - United to start negotiations

Sheth has suggested that the right-back position isn't an area of concern for United, hence why they didn't look to strengthen in the January window. The Sky Sports reporter adds that he wouldn't be surprised if they started negotiations with Wan-Bissaka to extend his contract. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"To me, it looks like the right back area would probably be the fourth priority of those four positions, it looks like the other three positions are a lot more urgent for Manchester United. You could argue against every single central defender that's at the club at the moment be it a contract situation, or whether they've wanted to sell them in the past or not. Whereas the Wan-Bissaka situation is, if they're trying to sort out those other positions and they haven't really got the money to go into the right back area, then it wouldn't surprise me if they start to try and negotiate with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and give an extension of that contract just to give them that leeway. But I'm sure that those four positions will be the ones that they'll be looking at."

