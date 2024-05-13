Highlights Fabrizio Romano says Man United could be open to selling Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.

There has been interest in Wan-Bissaka since December but no concrete offers yet.

Possible replacements for Wan-Bissaka include Jeremie Frimpong and Denzel Dumfries.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Manchester United future remains unclear as speculation around the full-back grows in the wake of another poor weekend for the Red Devils.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reckons this possible move is 'one to watch' given the 26-year-old is moving into the final year of his contract at Old Trafford with the club also reportedly open to moving most of their players on should the right offer arrive.

United were beaten 1-0 by title-chasing Arsenal on Sunday and the manner of their performance, coupled with post-match scenes highlighting Old Trafford's poor condition, have cast further doubt on manager Erik ten Hag's future too, along with most of the players.

United Could be 'Open to Selling' the Defender

Interest has been apparent since the end of last year

In his daily briefing newsletter, Romano reports that despite no concrete offers arriving in Manchester yet for the former Crystal Palace player, it may be one that picks up pace come the opening of the summer transfer window should United want to get a fee for the £50m defender before he becomes a free agent.

He said:

"As for Wan-Bissaka, there’s been interest in him since December but at the moment, I’m not aware of negotiations for the player. It could be one to watch in the summer, because with one year left on his contract Man United could be open to selling him in case they receive a good proposal."

A recent report from The Telegraph suggested that all but a few of their main players could be available to other clubs with new owners INEOS, led by Jim Ratcliffe, keen to stamp their mark and breathe fresh air into the side.

The future of the manager is still a huge question mark too with numerous other names linked to the club and GIVEMESPORT sources revealing Gareth Southgate would be INEOS' top choice if they do choose to ditch Ten Ha, who himself has been linked with the upcoming vacancy at Bayern Munich.

United are on track for one of their worst-ever campaigns, having already lost 14 times in the Premier League, including nine home games which equals the previous record, and have conceded 82 goals in all competitions which is the most since the 1970-71 season.

United Have Been Linked With Frimpong and Dumfries

Two right-backs targeted who could replace Wan-Bissaka

Should the full-back leave as part of the new ownership group's aforementioned plans to freshen up United both on and off of the pitch, there are a couple of names that have constantly been linked with replacing him.

Jeremie Frimpong, currently just a few games away from a historic unbeaten treble with Bayer Leverkusen, could be United's top target in that position according to GIVEMESPORT sources, as revealed last month.

Another name that has been talked about is another Dutch defender, Denzel Dumfries of Inter Milan, with a straight swap reportedly possible there too.

The Inter defender seems the most likely of the two should either be considered, with Frimpong also linked with an Arsenal switch. The 23-year-old has a £34m release clause and started his footballing career as a youth prospect with Manchester City, so he may not want to betray his roots in moving to Old Trafford.